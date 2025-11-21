잡고, 쥐고, 승리를 향해: 한국의 인형뽑기 고수들이 밝힌 성공 비결
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 08:10
Grab, grip, glory: Korea's claw machine experts reveal secrets of success
잡고, 쥐고, 승리를 향해: 한국의 인형뽑기 고수들이 밝힌 성공 비결
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Whether to kill time, add some spark to a date or cap off a boozy night out with friends, claw machines have become a mainstream pastime in Korea in recent years. For many brave players who step up to the glass window, these machines are rarely about winning the prizes inside but about the emotional roller coaster — the flicker of hope, the inevitable disappointment and the renewed determination that leads to yet another visit to the coin exchange machine.
But not for these two.
kill time: 시간을 때우다
add some spark to a date: 데이트에 활기를 더하다
boozy night out: 술을 잔뜩 마시는 밤 약속
flicker of hope: 희미한 희망
coin exchange machine: 동전 교환기
데이트에 활기를 더하거나 술이 잔뜩 들어간 밤을 마무리하려 할 때, 혹은 그냥 시간을 보내기 위해서, 인형뽑기 기계는 최근 한국에서 주류 오락으로 자리 잡았다. 기계 앞 유리창까지 용감하게 다가서는 많은 플레이어에게 인형뽑기는 단순히 경품을 얻는 활동이 아니다. 희미한 희망, 불가피한 실망, 그리고 다시 동전 교환기로 가게 만드는 결의까지 이어지는 감정의 롤러코스터를 경험하는 일이다. 하지만 이런 감정 롤러코스터는 이 두사람에겐 해당되지 않는다.
For an online teacher surnamed Yoo and designer Kim Hye-jeong, claw machines are not just a casual activity nor a money-eating trap. Each visit ends with bagging at least 10 items, and sometimes up to 30, enough to fill three large-sized Ikea plastic bags with giant plushies. Spectators often gather as they play, watching their palm-sweating quest to pluck out one plush toy after another. The excitement contrasts game arcades elsewhere, more commonly filled with groans and sighs of defeat.
money-eating trap: 돈 잡아먹는 덫
bag at least 10 items: 최소 10개를 챙겨가다
palm-sweating quest: 손에 땀이 나는 여정
pluck out: 솎아내다, 집어내다
온라인 강사인 유모씨(이름은 익명 요구)와 디자이너 김혜정씨에게 인형뽑기는 단순한 소일거리도, 돈만 먹는 덫도 아니다. 이들은 뽑기 기계에 한 번 방문하면 최소 10개, 많게는 30개까지 뽑아 대형 이케아 비닐 봉지 세 개를 채우기도 한다. 손에 땀을 쥐게 하는 인형뽑기 과정을 구경하려는 사람들로 주변에 구경꾼이 모이곤 한다. 이는 패배의 탄식이 가득한 일반 오락실과는 대조된다.
For Yoo, his journey as a claw machine expert began half a year ago, when he decided it was time to quit online gaming and go looking for a new kind of thrill. That was when he discovered claw machines.
It quickly turned into his dedicated hobby, one that now leaves the teacher in his 30s spending roughly 300,000 won ($215) per visit and walking out with plastic bags stuffed with plush toys and boxed figures. He recently went home with three full plastic bags of Kakao Friends cups, boxes of Japanese character figurines and character blankets he won at the Zzang Games arcade in Yongsan, central Seoul.
dedicated hobby: 몰두하게 된 취미
stuffed with: ~로 가득 찬
character figurines: 캐릭터 피규어
유씨가 인형뽑기 고수가 된 여정은 반년 전 온라인 게임을 끊고 새로운 자극을 찾기로 결심하면서 시작됐다. 그는 그때 인형뽑기를 발견했다.이 취미는 곧 그의 본격적인 일상이 되었고, 이제 30대인 그는 한 번 갈 때마다 약 30만 원을 쓰고 인형 및 피규어로 가득한 비닐봉지를 들고 나온다. 최근엔 용산의 짱게임 오락실에서 카카오프렌즈 컵, 일본 캐릭터 피규어 박스, 캐릭터 담요 등으로 가득 찬 비닐봉지 세 개를 들고 귀가했다.
For Kim, who lives in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, it all began when she wandered into an arcade a year ago and bumped into a claw machine expert. She asked the expert for a little advice, began honing her craft and has been hooked ever since — mastering her own techniques and winning over 1,000 plush toys.
wander into: 우연히 들어가다
bump into: 우연히 마주치다
hone her craft: 기술을 연마하다
충남 천안에 사는 김 씨의 인형뽑기 여정은 일년 전 우연히 들른 오락실에서 인형뽑기 고수를 만나며 시작됐다. 그는 조언을 구했고 이후 기술을 연마하며 완전히 빠져들었고, 지금까지 1000개가 넘는 인형을 뽑았다.
The Korea JoongAng Daily interviewed the two claw machine gurus, listened to their claw machine stories and learned, most importantly, how to win.
gurus: 달인, 고수
코리아중앙데일리는 두 달인을 인터뷰하며 이야기를 듣고, 무엇보다 ‘어떻게 하면 잘 뽑는지’를 배웠다.
Q. How often do you play, and how much money do you spend each time?
Yoo: I go to an arcade at least once a week. I used to go more often, but I thought I needed to cut down a bit. I spend about 300,000 won each time I visit. I usually take home one to two bags of toys, with 10 products, at minimum, per visit.
Kim: Whenever I come to Seoul. Today, for example, I had an event to attend in Seoul, so I stopped by a few claw machine arcades. While I don't go regularly, when I do, I play until I am satisfied. I usually win 20 to 30 keyring plushies, sometimes more, but I try to restrain myself. I set my budget at 100,000 won and try not to go over that.
cut down: 줄이다
restrain myself: 절제하다
set my budget: 예산을 정하다
Q. 얼마나 자주 하고 얼마나 많은 돈을 소비하시나요?
A. 유: 저는 적어도 일주일에 한 번은 오락실에 갑니다. 예전엔 더 자주 갔지만 좀 줄여야겠다고 생각했어요. 한 번 갈 때 약 30만 원을 쓰고, 최소 10개 이상, 많으면 한두 봉지의 인형을 들고 집에 갑니다.
김: 저는 서울에 올 때마다 해요. 오늘도 서울에 행사 때문에 왔다가 몇 군데 오락실에 들렀어요. 자주 하진 않지만 하면 만족할 때까지 합니다. 보통 키링 인형 20~30개 정도 뽑아요. 더 뽑을 때도 있지만 절제하려고 하죠. 예산은 10만 원으로 정해두고 넘지 않으려 해요.
