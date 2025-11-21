Ferry accident rekindles trauma of the Sewol Disaster (KOR)

A large ferry en route from Jeju to Mokpo struck an uninhabited island near Jangsan-myeon in Shinan County, South Jeolla, on Nov. 19. Images of the Queen Jenuvia II, a 26,546-ton passenger vessel more than three times the size of the Sewol, with half its hull grounded on the rocky shore, revived painful memories of the 2014 tragedy. With 267 passengers on board, the incident risked becoming another major maritime disaster.The Korea Coast Guard rescued everyone within about three hours. Thirty passengers were taken to hospitals, though none suffered critical injuries. President Lee Jae Myung, traveling overseas at the time, instructed authorities to respond swiftly, and the initial rescue operation proceeded relatively quickly. Even so, the lessons of this latest accident cannot be taken lightly.Early findings by investigators point strongly to human error. According to the Coast Guard’s preliminary review, the first mate responsible for navigation allegedly missed the timing for a course change because he was reading the news on his mobile phone. The ferry, traveling at around 22 knots, should have shifted direction about 1,600 meters before the island, but the officer reportedly recognized the danger only when the ship was within 100 meters of land. A helmsman was also required to switch to manual steering in the area, but did not follow procedures.The captain was reportedly absent from the bridge, arguing that it was not his duty shift. Officials noted that the area is dense with small islands and narrow shipping lanes, making attentive navigation critical. The failure to follow basic protocols in such waters is difficult to comprehend. The requirement for captains to directly supervise navigation in hazardous zones also appears to have been ignored. Safety rules reinforced after the Sewol sinking did not seem to function in practice.Korea vowed after the Sewol disaster that such negligence would never be repeated. Yet this case suggests that fundamental practices are still not fully embedded in day-to-day operations. Authorities must examine whether oversight by ferry operators, crew training, and monitoring by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Coast Guard weakened over time.A thorough investigation into the causes and responsibilities is the minimum. More importantly, regulators must determine whether the structural vulnerabilities identified a decade ago remain unresolved and whether the safety framework built after the Sewol tragedy is functioning as intended. The promise of a safer Korea cannot remain a slogan.엊그제(19일) 저녁, 제주에서 목포로 향하던 대형 카페리 퀸제누비아2호가 전남 신안군 장산면 인근 무인도(족도)에 부딪치는 사고가 발생했다. 세월호의 3.8배나 되는 2만6546t급 대형 여객선의 선체 절반이 섬으로 밀려 올라간 장면은 세월호의 악몽이 생생한 전 국민의 가슴을 쓸어내리게 했다. 267명이 탑승한 상황에서 자칫 잘못했으면 대규모 인명 피해로 이어질 수 있는 아찔한 순간이었다. 다행히 해경은 3시간 만에 전원을 구조했고, 30명이 병원에 입원해 치료받았으나 중상자는 없었다. 해외 순방 중인 이재명 대통령은 신속한 사고 수습을 지시했고, 초기 대응도 비교적 빠르게 이뤄졌다. 그러나 이번 사고가 남긴 경고는 결코 가볍게 넘길 수 없다.해경 수사 초기 결과, 사고 원인은 인재(人災)라는 점에 무게가 실린다. 1차 조사 결과, 해경은 당시 운항 책임을 맡은 일등항해사가 휴대전화로 뉴스를 보는 동안 선박 변침(방향 전환) 시점을 놓쳐 항로를 이탈한 것으로 파악하고 있다. 22노트(시속 40∼45㎞)로 운항하던 사고 여객선이 족도에서 약 1600ｍ 떨어진 지점에서 변침해야 했는데도 겨우 100ｍ를 남기고서야 상황을 알아차렸다는 것이다. 해당 구간에서는 자동항법장치를 수동으로 전환해야 할 조타수도 이 규정을 지키지 않았다. 더구나 선장은 사고 당시 근무시간이 아니라는 이유로 조타실을 비운 것으로 알려졌다.사고 해역은 크고 작은 섬들이 밀집한 다도해 지역이라 선박 운항도 많고 항로 폭이 좁은 구간이다. 이런 난항(難航) 구간에서 기본 규정을 무시한 채 운항했다는 사실이 어이없다. 특히 위험 해역을 통과할 때 선장이 조타실에서 직접 지휘해야 한다는 원칙도 지켜지지 않았다. 세월호 참사 이후 강화된 안전 규정이 현장에서 제대로 작동하지 않았다는 의미다. 다행히 대형 인명 사고는 피했지만, 이런 수준의 안전불감증이라면 비극이 발생하지 않은 것이 오히려 행운이라 해도 좋을 정도다.세월호 참사 이후 정부는 “다시는 같은 일이 반복되지 않겠다”고 약속해 왔다. 그러나 기본적인 항해 안전수칙이 지켜지지 않았다면 이런 약속이 현장에서 제대로 체화하지 않았다는 이야기다. 선사의 관리·감독, 승무원 교육, 해양수산부와 해경 등 관련 기관의 사전 점검까지 안전 사슬의 고리가 느슨해지지 않았는지 철저히 돌아봐야 한다. 어처구니없는 이번 사고의 원인과 경위를 철저히 규명해 책임을 묻는 것은 기본이다. 나아가 11년 전 세월호 참사로 확인된 구조적 문제가 여전히 남아 있는지, 세월호 이후 마련된 안전 제도들이 현장에서 실제로 작동하는지 전면 점검해야 한다. 세월호 이후 다짐해 온 ‘안전한 대한민국’이 구호로만 그쳐서는 안 된다.