 Sibling duo AKMU amicably exits YG Entertainment, may start own indie label
Sibling duo AKMU amicably exits YG Entertainment, may start own indie label

Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 16:32
Sibling duo AKMU [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Sibling duo AKMU did not renew its contract with YG Entertainment, ending a 12-year relationship, the agency said Friday.
 
In a detailed press release, YG explained that the decision to part was mutual and filled with encouragement and support.
 

“About six months ago, chief producer Yang Hyun-suk visited the house of members Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun, where the three of them had dinner together,” the agency said.
 
“The evening was spent talking about the good memories from the past 12 years [...] and about the only dilemma that AKMU had, which was whether the duo would stay in YG or depart in pursuit of a new challenge.”
 
Yang was the first to tell the two members that it would be “good experience” to leave YG and make music in a new environment, the agency said, adding that he would “support them from behind.”
 
“It’s because Yang knows better than anyone how much AKMU always strives to take the road less taken,” YG added. “AKMU eventually decided to take his advice and venture down a new road.”
 
YG expressed gratitude for being able to support AKMU over an extended period and said that the duo would always remain like family to the agency.
 
AKMU has yet to announce a new agency. However, the duo are reportedly in talks to establish an independent label, according to Xports News on Friday.
 
AKMU debuted in 2014 after finishing in first place on the second season of the SBS television audition program “K-pop Star” (2011-17) in 2012. The duo released multiple hit songs including “Give Love” (2014), “Dinosaur” (2017) and “Nakka” (2021). 

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]


