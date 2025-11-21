 BTS member Jin's concert film to premiere on Dec. 31
BTS member Jin's concert film to premiere on Dec. 31

Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 11:53
Poster for “#RunSeokjin_EP.Tour The Movie″ [BIGHIT MUSIC]

A concert film starring BTS member Jin is set to premiere in theaters on Dec. 31, agency BigHit Music said Friday.
 
Titled “#RunSeokjin_EP.Tour The Movie,” the film captures live footage from Jin’s concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on June 28 and 29, as part of his first solo world tour.
 

The film will be screened exclusively in CGV theaters in Korea, and across some 1,800 theaters in over 70 regions.
 
“#RunSeokjin_EP.Tour The Movie” will feature live performances of Jin’s songs from albums “Happy” (2024) and “Echo,” as well as interviews and behind the scenes.
 
The “#RunSeokjin_EP.Tour” world tour spanned across 10 cities for 20 shows, ending in October. Jin performed in cities including Osaka, Japan; Dallas, Texas; London; Amsterdam and Incheon.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
