 HYBE Latin America launches boy band Low Clika
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 14:33
Low Clika [HYBE LATIN AMERICA]

Low Clika, a new boy band launched by HYBE Latin America, debuted on Thursday with the single “Camionetas Negras.”
 
The song is a house tumbado genre that blends traditional Mexican corrido ballads with hip-hop and trap influences. The lyrics are about a lighthearted nighttime adventure with friends in Mexico City, according to HYBE.
 

The sextet was formed through the band audition program “Pase a la Fama,” which aired on the U.S. Spanish-language television network Telemundo from June to August.
 
Described as a “collective,” Low Clika consists of Raki on the alto horn and trumpet, Terry on guitar, Memo on drums, Ricky on vocals, Lalito on bass and Agustín on the bajo quinto, a 10-string Mexican guitar.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
