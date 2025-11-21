HYBE Latin America launches boy band Low Clika
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 14:33
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Low Clika, a new boy band launched by HYBE Latin America, debuted on Thursday with the single “Camionetas Negras.”
The song is a house tumbado genre that blends traditional Mexican corrido ballads with hip-hop and trap influences. The lyrics are about a lighthearted nighttime adventure with friends in Mexico City, according to HYBE.
The sextet was formed through the band audition program “Pase a la Fama,” which aired on the U.S. Spanish-language television network Telemundo from June to August.
Described as a “collective,” Low Clika consists of Raki on the alto horn and trumpet, Terry on guitar, Memo on drums, Ricky on vocals, Lalito on bass and Agustín on the bajo quinto, a 10-string Mexican guitar.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)