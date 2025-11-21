 Rapper Justhis releases track with Steve Yoo as hidden featured artist
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 16:31
Korean American singer Steve Yoo was revealed as a hidden featured artist on rapper Justhis’s newly released album “LIT,” appearing on the 20th track titled "Home Home," which was revealed in a behind-the-scenes YouTube video posted by Justhis. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Korean American singer Steve Yoo, also known by his Korean name Yoo Seung-jun, has made a surprise return to the Korean music scene after a seven-year hiatus, marking his first domestic activity since the release of his 2019 album “Another Day.”
 
Yoo was revealed as a hidden featured artist on rapper Justhis’s newly released album “LIT” on Thursday, appearing on the 20th track titled “Home Home.” His name was not credited in the track’s title or on the album listing, keeping his participation under wraps until a behind-the-scenes video was uploaded to Justhis’s YouTube channel the same night.
 

The video showed Yoo passionately rapping in a white T-shirt and beanie during the recording session, drawing attention for his unexpected reappearance.
 
The track, written by Justhis, delivers sharp social criticism. Its lyrics reference controversial figures, along with authoritarian regimes and social injustice. However, Justhis has not explained why he chose Yoo for the collaboration.
 
Yoo’s music career came to a halt in 2002 when he obtained U.S. citizenship shortly before his mandatory military enlistment, triggering accusations of draft dodging. Since then, he has been banned from entering Korea for over two decades.
 
In 2021, Yoo claimed on his personal YouTube channel that he was “exempt from service, not evading it.”
 
Yoo’s legal battle to reenter Korea began in 2015 when he was denied an F-4 visa, which is issued to overseas Koreans. After a legal victory at the Supreme Court in 2019, the Los Angeles Consulate still denied his visa, citing procedural errors rather than overturning the grounds for denial. He filed a second lawsuit in 2020 and won again in 2023, but the consulate refused the visa a second time. A third lawsuit is currently underway and in the appeals stage.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG [[email protected]]
