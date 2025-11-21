 Song Ji-hyo's agency warns of legal measures after allegations that father failed to repay debts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Song Ji-hyo's agency warns of legal measures after allegations that father failed to repay debts

Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 14:27
Actor Song Ji-hyo [YONHAP]

Actor Song Ji-hyo [YONHAP]

 
Actor Song Ji-hyo’s agency has warned of strong legal action after claims emerged that her father allegedly failed to repay his debts.
 
On Friday, agency Nexus E&M’s legal representative said it had recently received an email raising allegations about Song’s father.
 

Related Article

 
The message reportedly included claims that a company run by Song’s father is in default, along with a mock-up of a banner reading, “Celebrity parent, known for ferry business on TV!” and an attached list of questions.
 
“The intention appears to be to publicly hang this banner in front of Nexus E&M in an effort to damage Song’s reputation and image, and to disrupt the normal operations of the company,” the legal representative said.
 
“We will not tolerate any form of blackmail, pressure or other unlawful actions that infringe on our artist’s dignity or interfere with the company’s business,” it added. “If such conduct continues, we will swiftly and firmly pursue all available legal measures, including criminal complaints and civil lawsuits.”
 
In a July 2023 episode of the SBS variety show “Running Man” (2010-), Song said, “My parents started a ferry business in Tongyeong not long ago. But my parents are my parents, and I’m me, so I don’t talk about them much.”
 
Song debuted as a magazine model in 2001 and is best known for her roles in the films “A Frozen Flower” (2008) and “New World” (2013), as well as dramas like MBC’s “Princess Hours” (2006) and “Gyebaek” (2011). She has been a regular cast member on SBS’s “Running Man” since 2010.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags song ji-hyo legal

More in Television

Song Ji-hyo's agency warns of legal measures after allegations that father failed to repay debts

From allegations to lost sponsorships: How things fell apart for Kim Soo-hyun

Actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a to marry after 10 years of dating

Coupang Play's 'Just Makeup' is so much more, from talent to technique

Actor Lee Yi-kyung's agency sues woman who accused him of sexual harassment

Related Stories

Song Ji-hyo files lawsuit against Uzurocks for unpaid settlements

Actor Seo Yea-ji's agency files lawsuits against 130 individuals for malicious comments

Super Junior's Eunhyuk tests positive for Covid-19

A political stunt to shun legal responsibility

Seungyoon of boy band Winner rumored to be dating actor Mun Ji-hyo
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)