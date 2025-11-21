Song Ji-hyo's agency warns of legal measures after allegations that father failed to repay debts
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 14:27
Actor Song Ji-hyo’s agency has warned of strong legal action after claims emerged that her father allegedly failed to repay his debts.
On Friday, agency Nexus E&M’s legal representative said it had recently received an email raising allegations about Song’s father.
The message reportedly included claims that a company run by Song’s father is in default, along with a mock-up of a banner reading, “Celebrity parent, known for ferry business on TV!” and an attached list of questions.
“The intention appears to be to publicly hang this banner in front of Nexus E&M in an effort to damage Song’s reputation and image, and to disrupt the normal operations of the company,” the legal representative said.
“We will not tolerate any form of blackmail, pressure or other unlawful actions that infringe on our artist’s dignity or interfere with the company’s business,” it added. “If such conduct continues, we will swiftly and firmly pursue all available legal measures, including criminal complaints and civil lawsuits.”
In a July 2023 episode of the SBS variety show “Running Man” (2010-), Song said, “My parents started a ferry business in Tongyeong not long ago. But my parents are my parents, and I’m me, so I don’t talk about them much.”
Song debuted as a magazine model in 2001 and is best known for her roles in the films “A Frozen Flower” (2008) and “New World” (2013), as well as dramas like MBC’s “Princess Hours” (2006) and “Gyebaek” (2011). She has been a regular cast member on SBS’s “Running Man” since 2010.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
