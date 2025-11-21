Chinese embassy expresses dismay over U.S. envoy's remarks on Seoul-Washington cooperation
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 12:15
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The Chinese Embassy in Korea said it was “surprised and dissatisfied” on Thursday over recent remarks by Kevin Kim, the acting U.S. ambassador to Korea, that alluded to countering China in a strengthening Korea-U.S. alliance.
“We have taken note of the remarks by the chargé d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul and the senior U.S. military official,” a representative for the Chinese embassy said. “The U.S. government official’s comments are inconsistent with the spirit of the recent China-U.S., China-Korea and Korea-U.S. summits that took place in Korea.”
The representative added that it hopes the United States “actively contributes to China-U.S., China-Korea and Korea-U.S. relations, and refrains from creating friction or picking fights.”
Earlier on Thursday, Kim gave a keynote speech during the first Korea-U.S. Diplomatic Forum in central Seoul, during which he stressed stronger cooperation between Seoul and Washington. He mentioned that “our mutual prosperity depends on a stable security environment” and that the two countries “must work together to address those common challenges” regarding the recent developments in the Yellow Sea.
Kim’s references to the agreement on an increased Korean defense budget and the adoption of new capabilities like nuclear-propelled submarines were also widely viewed as a message of deterrence against China.
U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle made similar remarks upon his visit to Seoul earlier this month.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
