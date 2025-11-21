Lee reveals Korea's new Middle East strategy, pledges relief support to Gaza crisis
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 10:22
CAIRO — President Lee Jae Myung unveiled Korea’s new Middle East strategy, called the “Shine Initiative,” during a keynote speech at Cairo University on Thursday, pledging deeper cooperation in peace, innovation and cultural exchange.
The initiative, an acronym for “Stability, Harmony, Innovation, Network and Education,” aims to foster peace and prosperity in the region through comprehensive cooperation. Lee explained that the five keywords align with the pillars of peace, prosperity and culture.
“Korea will work toward building peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East,” Lee said. He cited Korea’s deployment of the Dongmyeong Unit to Lebanon since 2007, its support for the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its provision of humanitarian aid to conflict zones. He also pledged a new $10 million contribution to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to support relief efforts in the Gaza crisis.
Lee emphasized shared prosperity through innovation, saying that the two countries “will leap forward into a future of joint prosperity.” He noted Korea’s intent to pursue tailored economic cooperation initiatives with individual countries, similar to Egypt’s “Vision 2030,” a long-term development strategy announced in 2016. He also referenced the popularity of Samsung smartphones and Hyundai Rotem subway trains among Egyptians.
“Korea’s economic miracle, often called the ‘Miracle on the Han River,’ would not have been possible without support from the Middle East,” Lee said, referring to Korea’s energy imports and construction contracts in the region.
“Now it is Korea’s turn to contribute to a ‘Miracle on the Nile,’” he added, pledging to expand cooperation in sectors like AI and hydrogen energy.
On network and education, Lee pointed to the Korea International Cooperation Agency’s support in establishing Beni Suef Technological University in Egypt, where young Egyptians are receiving training in core industrial technologies such as mechanical, electrical and automotive engineering.
Lee also vowed to expand academic exchanges between universities, including Cairo University, and promised institutional support to allow more Egyptian students to study in Korea, particularly through scholarships and information and communication technology training programs.
On cultural cooperation, he said he hopes the recently opened Grand Egyptian Museum and the National Museum of Korea will develop joint projects.
Lee arrived in Egypt on Wednesday following a visit to the United Arab Emirates as part of a regional tour coinciding with the Group of 20 (G20) summit. He is the third sitting Korean president to visit Egypt, following Roh Moo-hyun in 2006 and Moon Jae-in in 2022. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Korea-Egypt diplomatic relations.
“Though Korea and Egypt are separated by over 8,000 kilometers [4,971 miles], the two nations are united in our long histories of aspiring for peace,” Lee said in his Cairo University speech.
He noted that both countries are strategic hubs connecting continents and oceans, often caught at the crossroads of global power struggles. He also referenced the 1919 independence movements in both countries and the Cairo Declaration of 1943, which outlined Korea’s liberation from the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule.
“The enduring legacy of civilization and the light of peace flowing through both our histories will serve as vital nourishment for our shared prosperity,” Lee said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YOON SUNG-MIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
