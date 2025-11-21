Lee touts South's resilient democracy in meeting with Korean community in Egypt

President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday underlined Korea's democratic resilience during a meeting with the Korean community in Egypt, recounting the process of the Asian country recovering from the aftermath of his ousted predecessor's martial law fiasco nearly a year ago.Lee portrayed the process, including the impeachment and ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and the subsequent launch of his administration, as a "miracle-like" chapter of history, as he sought to reassure the community that Korea's democracy is back on track."It is a miracle-like [part] of history even in the [broader] context of world history — one forged by the people of the Republic of Korea," Lee said in the meeting in Cairo, referring to Korea's official name.Lee, who took office in June after a snap election triggered by Yoon's ouster, pledged to ensure that Koreans abroad would no longer have to worry about the situation at home."How frustrated and distressed Koreans in Egypt must have felt watching what was happening in the Republic of Korea," he said. "But you have witnessed a remarkable turnaround."He said Korea's democratic resilience was discussed during his summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi earlier in the day, noting that El-Sisi expressed surprise at the Korean people's capacity to restore democracy without bloodshed.Yonhap