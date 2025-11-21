Mild weekend in store but winter is approaching, dry air advisories in effect
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 19:13
Korea will see a mild weekend as late autumn nears its end, with daytime temperatures climbing to 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit). Dry winds along the east coast continue to elevate the risk of wildfires.
Weekend temperatures will sit slightly above the seasonal average of minus 3 to 6 degrees Celsius for lows and 8 to 15 degrees for highs, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Friday.
On Saturday, morning temperatures will range from minus 3 to 7 degrees Celsius and daytime highs from 13 to 17 degrees. Sunday will be warmer, with lows from minus 2 to 9 degrees and highs from 13 to 19 degrees. Seoul is forecast to reach 15 degrees on Saturday and 16 degrees on Sunday.
Some inland regions will still dip below freezing. Central inland areas may see subzero temperatures on Saturday morning, while inland and mountainous regions in Gangwon may experience the same on Sunday. Inland areas will see day-to-night temperature swings of around 15 degrees Celsius, prompting health precautions.
Inland regions may also see fog early Saturday, with visibility falling below 1 kilometer (3,280 feet).
There is no rain in the nationwide forecast this weekend. Central regions will see partly cloudy skies on Saturday, while southern regions and Jeju will remain mostly clear. On Sunday, skies will be mostly overcast across the country.
Light rain may fall from Monday morning in the greater Seoul area, inland Gangwon, and the central and northern parts of North and South Chungcheong.
Dry-air advisories remain in place as of 6 p.m. Friday for the east coast and nearby mountainous regions in Gangwon as well as the east coast and northeastern mountains in North Gyeongsang. Strong winds are expected through Friday night, with gusts reaching around 15 meters (49 feet) per second and up to 20 meters per second in mountainous areas.
The KMA urged caution during outdoor activities, “because even a small spark can grow into a large fire.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
