 Polish envoy to South voices 'great concerns' over North's involvement in war against Ukraine
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Polish envoy to South voices 'great concerns' over North's involvement in war against Ukraine

Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 15:44
A wounded soldier, suspected to be North Korean and captured by Ukrainian forces in Russia's western Kursk region, is seen in this file photo posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's X account on Jan. 11. [YONHAP]

A wounded soldier, suspected to be North Korean and captured by Ukrainian forces in Russia's western Kursk region, is seen in this file photo posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's X account on Jan. 11. [YONHAP]

 
The Polish ambassador to South Korea on Friday voiced "great concerns" over North Korea's involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine while emphasizing the importance of "direct" communication with Pyongyang.
 
Ambassador Bartosz Wisniewski made the remarks during a meeting with Unification Minister Chung Dong-young at the minister's office, as North Korea and Russia have been strengthening their alignment in military and other fields.
 

Related Article

 
Since last year, North Korea has sent around 15,000 troops and weapons to support Russia in its war against Ukraine. Poland, which borders Ukraine, has emerged as a key hub for military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv and faces growing security threats from the conflict.
 
"Security between the Korean Peninsula, Central Europe and the so-called eastern flank has become intertwined. We are crystal clear that the DPRK's involvement in the brutal war and aggression against Ukraine is a source of great concerns to us," the Polish ambassador said, referring to the North by the initialism for its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
 
The ambassador emphasized the importance of direct communication with Pyongyang, which he said could help resume dialogue between South and North Korea.
 
"We believe that having a direct line of communication with the DPRK is of crucial importance […] because it helps us get a better understanding of the situation on the ground and down the road, might pave the way for the resumption of some kind of dialogue between the South and North," he said.
 
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young speaks during a session of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 20. [YONHAP]

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young speaks during a session of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 20. [YONHAP]

 
Minister Chung said South Korea and Poland are both influenced by the security ramifications of North Korea's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war, and therefore share the importance of peace.
 
Against such a background, South Korea and Poland need to pursue cooperation and solidarity about peace, the minister noted.

Yonhap
tags north korea ukraine

More in North Korea

Polish envoy to South voices 'great concerns' over North's involvement in war against Ukraine

North's Kim hails completion of small hydropower station ahead of Workers' Party Congress

North publicly executes successful business couple for 'antistate' attitude, Daily Mail reports

North's Kim attends inauguration of hydropower plant in Kangwon Province

North yet to respond to South's proposal for inter-Korean talks, focuses on 'public health revolution'

Related Stories

500 North Korean soldiers killed in Ukrainian missile strike: Report

Photo shows captured North Korean soldier in Russia, Ukrainian report claims

More than 3,000 North Korean troops killed or wounded in Russia’s Kursk region, Zelensky says

1,500 more North Korean soldiers in Russia on front lines in battle against Ukraine: Lawmaker

Ukraine reports 3,000 North Korean 'mercenaries' training near front lines
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)