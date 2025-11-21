 Fire breaks out at apartment building in western Seoul, 21 sent to hospital for smoke inhalation
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 08:49
A fire broke out in a nine-story apartment building in Sinwol-dong, Yangcheon District, western Seoul, at around 5:33 a.m. on Nov. 21. [YONHAP]

A fire broke out in a nine-story apartment building in Sinwol-dong, Yangcheon District, western Seoul, at around 5:33 a.m. on Friday.
 
At least 21 residents were sent to the hospital after inhaling smoke, with some reporting breathing difficulties or chest pain, authorities said.
 

The fire was found to have started in the parking lot, destroying 18 parked vehicles.
 
Fire authorities issued a Level 1 response alert at 5:44 a.m., mobilizing personnel and equipment to contain the blaze and carry out rescues amid concerns the fire could spread further.
 
Police and fire authorities plan to conduct a detailed on-site inspection after the fire is completely extinguished to determine the extent and exact cause of the damage.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
