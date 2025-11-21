More than 800 schools halt meal services due to ongoing staff strike

Korea imposes travel ban on parts of Venezuela

Gov't to reopen bidding for Busan airport project following Hyundai E&C's withdrawal

Investigation ongoing into ferry grounding as crew members face gross negligence charges

Coupang fails to detect data breach affecting over 4,500 customers for 12 days

Related Stories

Navigator in Shinan County ferry incident allegedly on phone at the helm

Authorities investigate rubber boat found on Jeju shoreline

Ferry runs aground off Korea's southwest coast with 267 aboard, five injured

First mate, three helmsmen booked for gross negligence after ferry runs aground off South Jeolla

Two Chinese sailors booked for fleeing after fishing boat crash off South Jeolla