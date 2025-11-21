Lee set to head for G20 in Johannesburg after wrapping up state visit to Egypt

President Lee Jae Myung was set to wrap up a state visit to Egypt and depart for South Africa on Friday to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit, where he is expected to discuss pending global issues, including inclusive growth and climate change.In Cairo, Lee held summit talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss enhanced cooperation in peace efforts and the defense industry, and delivered an address outlining his initiative for deeper engagement in the Middle East.Lee is scheduled to make a three-day visit to Johannesburg to attend the G20 summit, which runs from Saturday to Sunday under the theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability."During the G20 summit, Lee will present Korea's economic and climate policies and pledge a more active international role, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said.With this year's G20 summit being held in Africa for the first time, Lee will underscore Seoul's commitment to expanding cooperation with the continent, demonstrating solidarity and contributing to its development, Wi added.On the sidelines of the summit, Lee will hold a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings.He plans to meet with leaders from Mikta — a group of five middle powers composed of Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia — to discuss ways to strengthen multilateral cooperation on global issues.Lee is also scheduled to hold back-to-back talks with leaders of France and Germany to discuss bilateral ties, Wi told reporters."President Lee will strengthen Korea's status as a responsible global member and lead efforts to create an environment needed to restore multilateral trade system," Wi said Thursday.After the three-day visit to South Africa, Lee will fly to Turkey on Monday, the final stop of his Middle East and Africa tour that included a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Yonhap