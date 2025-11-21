Man arrested after stabbing woman at Gangnam cram school
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 16:02
Police arrested a man in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Friday after he fled a Gangnam cram school where he had stabbed a woman earlier that morning.
The attack happened around 11:50 a.m. in Sinsa-dong in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, according to police and fire authorities. The man stabbed the woman with a knife inside the academy and ran away.
Police analyzed nearby surveillance camera footage and tracked the suspect to Mapo District, where officers arrested him.
The victim received treatment at a nearby hospital and her injuries are not life-threatening.
A police official said “the two are not strangers” and added that investigators are looking into the details of the attack.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)