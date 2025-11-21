 Man arrested after stabbing woman at Gangnam cram school
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man arrested after stabbing woman at Gangnam cram school

Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 16:02
The Seoul Gangnam Police Station is seen in this 2023 file photo. [YONHAP]

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station is seen in this 2023 file photo. [YONHAP]

 
Police arrested a man in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Friday after he fled a Gangnam cram school where he had stabbed a woman earlier that morning.
 
The attack happened around 11:50 a.m. in Sinsa-dong in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, according to police and fire authorities. The man stabbed the woman with a knife inside the academy and ran away.
 

Related Article

Police analyzed nearby surveillance camera footage and tracked the suspect to Mapo District, where officers arrested him.
 
The victim received treatment at a nearby hospital and her injuries are not life-threatening.
 
A police official said “the two are not strangers” and added that investigators are looking into the details of the attack.
 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags korea stabbing gangnam seoul

More in Social Affairs

Man arrested after stabbing woman at Gangnam cram school

Ex-President Yoon indicted over alleged interference in Marine death case

Two indicted after abducting and assaulting YouTuber in dispute over car purchase

Coast Guard requests arrest warrants for first mate, helmsman as ferry investigation continues

Low temperatures usher in early ski season as Korea's major resorts open slopes

Related Stories

Gangnam attracts over 185,000 medical tourists, driven by K-beauty boom

2021.4.8 Hotel Events

Elderly man stabbed at Seoul's Sangbong Station

Woman suspected of stabbing convenience store clerk caught after 5 hours on the run

Andaz Seoul Gangnam opens new Korean dining restaurant
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)