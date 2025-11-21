Posco issues apology for toxic gas incident as two workers remain unconscious
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 14:29
Posco issued a formal apology on Friday over a toxic gas inhalation accident that occurred during sludge cleaning work at its Pohang steel mill, pledging to establish measures to prevent a recurrence.
“An unexpected accident during cleaning operations at the Pohang mill caused injuries to employees of Posco and our partner company,” the company said in a statement released under the name of President Lee Hee-geun. “We extend our deepest apologies to the victims and their families.”
Lee said Posco immediately activated an emergency response team after the accident and is working with relevant authorities to determine its precise cause. “Above all, we are providing every necessary form of support to help the injured workers recover as quickly as possible,” he said.
“As CEO, I feel a deep sense of responsibility for the series of safety incidents that have caused concern,” he added. “We will put in place thorough measures to prevent a recurrence and make company-wide efforts to ensure such an accident never happens again.”
On Thursday morning, two subcontracted workers in their 50s and an in-house Posco firefighter in his 40s collapsed after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning sludge at the STS No. 4 steelmaking plant.
All three were transported to the hospital unconscious. The Posco firefighter regained consciousness overnight and has been moved to a general ward, but the two subcontracted workers remain in critical condition.
Three members of Posco’s disaster response team who attempted to rescue them also inhaled toxic gas but suffered only minor symptoms and their condition is not life-threatening.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)