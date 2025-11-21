 Posco issues apology for toxic gas incident as two workers remain unconscious
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Posco issues apology for toxic gas incident as two workers remain unconscious

Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 14:29
A view of Posco’s Pohang steel mill in Pohang, North Gyeongsang [CHANG SE-JEONG]

A view of Posco’s Pohang steel mill in Pohang, North Gyeongsang [CHANG SE-JEONG]

 
Posco issued a formal apology on Friday over a toxic gas inhalation accident that occurred during sludge cleaning work at its Pohang steel mill, pledging to establish measures to prevent a recurrence.
 
“An unexpected accident during cleaning operations at the Pohang mill caused injuries to employees of Posco and our partner company,” the company said in a statement released under the name of President Lee Hee-geun. “We extend our deepest apologies to the victims and their families.”
 

Related Article

Lee said Posco immediately activated an emergency response team after the accident and is working with relevant authorities to determine its precise cause. “Above all, we are providing every necessary form of support to help the injured workers recover as quickly as possible,” he said.
 
“As CEO, I feel a deep sense of responsibility for the series of safety incidents that have caused concern,” he added. “We will put in place thorough measures to prevent a recurrence and make company-wide efforts to ensure such an accident never happens again.”
 
On Thursday morning, two subcontracted workers in their 50s and an in-house Posco firefighter in his 40s collapsed after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning sludge at the STS No. 4 steelmaking plant.
 
All three were transported to the hospital unconscious. The Posco firefighter regained consciousness overnight and has been moved to a general ward, but the two subcontracted workers remain in critical condition.
 
Three members of Posco’s disaster response team who attempted to rescue them also inhaled toxic gas but suffered only minor symptoms and their condition is not life-threatening.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags Posco Korea

More in Social Affairs

Man arrested after stabbing woman at Gangnam cram school

Ex-President Yoon indicted over alleged interference in Marine death case

Two indicted after abducting and assaulting YouTuber in dispute over car purchase

Coast Guard requests arrest warrants for first mate, helmsman as ferry investigation continues

Low temperatures usher in early ski season as Korea's major resorts open slopes

Related Stories

Posco excludes current chief Choi Jeong-woo from next chairman candidate list

Posco Holdings' Q2 profit beats expectations on steelmaking recovery

Posco 1% Foundation celebrates 10-year milestone

Posco Chemical to change name to Posco Future M

Posco Holdings net profit plummets 77% in third quarter
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)