 Two indicted after abducting and assaulting YouTuber in dispute over car purchase
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two indicted after abducting and assaulting YouTuber in dispute over car purchase

Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 15:42 Updated: 21 Nov. 2025, 16:01
Two men accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a gaming YouTuber appear for a pre-trial detention hearing at the Incheon District Court in Michuhol District, Incheon, on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

Two men accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a gaming YouTuber appear for a pre-trial detention hearing at the Incheon District Court in Michuhol District, Incheon, on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

 
Prosecutors indicted two individuals on Friday for allegedly attempting to kill a YouTuber with one million subscribers after abducting him from his apartment parking lot in Incheon last month.
 
Prosecutors say a 25-year-old used-car dealer and his 32-year-old acquaintance abducted a gaming YouTuber from the underground parking lot of his apartment complex in Songdo International City, Incheon at around 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 26. 
 

Related Article

They allegedly beat him more than 10 times with a blunt weapon and tried to kill him before driving him roughly 200 kilometers (124 miles) to a cemetery parking lot in Geumsan County, South Chungcheong.
 
Police tracked the vehicle after the YouTuber reported the attack and arrested the suspects about four hours later in Geumsan. The victim suffered serious facial injuries but his life is not in danger, according to officials.
 
Investigators say the used-car dealer planned the assault after the YouTuber demanded a refund of a deposit for a car the dealer had failed to deliver. They allege he intended to steal the money and kill the buyer.
 
The Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office said on Friday that it indicted the dealer and his acquaintance for attempted robbery-murder and joint unlawful confinement. Prosecutors also detained a third accomplice who allegedly helped plan the crime.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags korea court youtube content creator

More in Social Affairs

Man arrested after stabbing woman at Gangnam cram school

Ex-President Yoon indicted over alleged interference in Marine death case

Two indicted after abducting and assaulting YouTuber in dispute over car purchase

Coast Guard requests arrest warrants for first mate, helmsman as ferry investigation continues

Low temperatures usher in early ski season as Korea's major resorts open slopes

Related Stories

Travel content creator dies after falling at Mongolian volcano site

MrBeast gains most YouTube subscribers in Korea this year

Korea's creator economy breaks 1 trillion won as YouTube and streaming rise

Korea Tourism Organization's YouTube channel reaches Gold Creator Award status

Virtual YouTuber group StelLive's agency acquired by Japan's Brave Group
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)