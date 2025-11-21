Two indicted after abducting and assaulting YouTuber in dispute over car purchase
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 15:42 Updated: 21 Nov. 2025, 16:01
Prosecutors indicted two individuals on Friday for allegedly attempting to kill a YouTuber with one million subscribers after abducting him from his apartment parking lot in Incheon last month.
Prosecutors say a 25-year-old used-car dealer and his 32-year-old acquaintance abducted a gaming YouTuber from the underground parking lot of his apartment complex in Songdo International City, Incheon at around 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 26.
They allegedly beat him more than 10 times with a blunt weapon and tried to kill him before driving him roughly 200 kilometers (124 miles) to a cemetery parking lot in Geumsan County, South Chungcheong.
Police tracked the vehicle after the YouTuber reported the attack and arrested the suspects about four hours later in Geumsan. The victim suffered serious facial injuries but his life is not in danger, according to officials.
Investigators say the used-car dealer planned the assault after the YouTuber demanded a refund of a deposit for a car the dealer had failed to deliver. They allege he intended to steal the money and kill the buyer.
The Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office said on Friday that it indicted the dealer and his acquaintance for attempted robbery-murder and joint unlawful confinement. Prosecutors also detained a third accomplice who allegedly helped plan the crime.
