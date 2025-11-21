Wildfire in Gangwon brought under control after 17 hours
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 13:53
Fire crews brought a wildfire in Inje County, Gangwon, under control on Friday after it burned for about 17 hours and scorched roughly 360,000 square meters (89 acres), according to authorities.
The fire began around 5:23 p.m. Thursday in a national forest in Giran-myeon, Inje. Forestry and fire officials deployed 69 apparatuses and 338 personnel overnight, but steep terrain slowed their progress.
As darkness limited firefighting, officials sent in a special forest fire unit and military support to keep the blaze from spreading.
After the burned area exceeded 25 acres, authorities activated the Stage 1 wildfire response level, which applies when expected damage ranges from 25 to 124 acres.
Firefighting helicopters resumed operations at first light on Friday, with 30 aircraft joining the effort. The Korea Forest Service’s central wildfire task force said the main blaze was under control at around 10:30 a.m.
No deaths or major damage have been reported. Eight households, totaling 12 people, were evacuated overnight but are expected to return home.
The fire burned three container structures before moving up the mountain, according to fire authorities.
Authorities are investigating the cause and assessing the full extent of the damage.
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok directed local governments to ensure residents in evacuation zones move promptly and safely.
Interior and Safety Minister Yun Ho-joong urged the Forest Service, fire authorities and local governments to "commit all available resources" to prevent further spread.
“A small spark can grow into a major wildfire if neglected, so we ask residents to strictly avoid any illegal burning of trash or agricultural waste and to carefully manage all fire sources,” a Gangwon provincial government official said.
