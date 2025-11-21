Friday's fortune: Don't sweat the small stuff
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A day of affection and respect
🔹 Feel rewarded and fulfilled
🔹 Today is the best day to live fully
🔹 Laughter may fill your home
🔹 Life brightens with warm moments
🔹 Enjoy small but certain happiness
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 You may receive care or appreciation
🔹 Unexpected treats or meals may come your way
🔹 Body fatigued, but heart content
🔹 Achievement brings satisfaction
🔹 Effort will be rewarded fairly
🔹 Consider a brief escape or trip
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 West
🔹 Practice patience and understanding
🔹 Hear from relatives or acquaintances
🔹 Invitations or meetings may arise
🔹 Social gatherings are likely
🔹 Avoid drinking too much; never drink and drive
🔹 Guard against minor injuries
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Body and mind may feel misaligned
🔹 Respect your physical limits
🔹 Take charge of home matters
🔹 Prioritize stability over speed
🔹 Softness may prevail over force
🔹 What you see may not be the full truth
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Stay detached and avoid unnecessary meddling
🔹 Family teamwork brings peace
🔹 Blood ties prove stronger
🔹 Encourage unity within the group
🔹 Show up for joint tasks or gatherings
🔹 Don’t be swayed by group pressure
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Human warmth guides the day
🔹 A spouse’s presence brings comfort
🔹 Partner remains your greatest support
🔹 Prioritize yourself and your family
🔹 Married people may focus on conception
🔹 A romantic fragrance surrounds you
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 People are your true wealth
🔹 Good health is priceless
🔹 Spend and earn at the same time
🔹 Use what you have wisely
🔹 Enjoy pleasant spending
🔹 Financial luck rises
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Share old memories and stories
🔹 Everything has its rightful place
🔹 Invest in what has potential to grow
🔹 See the forest, not just the trees
🔹 Seek guidance from experienced people
🔹 Strengthen communication with parents
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 West
🔹 Two is better than one, three even better
🔹 Home harmony creates all-around success
🔹 Your home may feel lively today
🔹 Good things gather crowds
🔹 Spend joyful time with loved ones
🔹 One team, one rise — unity wins
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Every child matters to the heart
🔹 Adapting to changing times feels hard
🔹 Responsibilities may pile up
🔹 Be kind to those you dislike
🔹 Express personal style over trends
🔹 Don’t compare — envy only drains you
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Eat well and let worries go
🔹 Trust and patience bring results
🔹 Kind words uplift everyone
🔹 Help others when you can
🔹 Yielding brings unexpected benefits
🔹 A great day for learning
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Life now is better than the past
🔹 Everything appeals to you today
🔹 Family pride lights the day
🔹 Treat yourself to something tasty
🔹 Good vibes lift conversations
🔹 Gains outweigh losses
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
