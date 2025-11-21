KBO asks MLB to post All-Star infielder Song Sung-mun

The KBO announced Friday it has asked MLB to post All-Star infielder Song Sung-mun.Song's KBO club, the Kiwoom Heroes, asked the KBO earlier in the day to post Song, and the league office promptly informed MLB of Song's availability.Under an agreement between the two leagues, once a KBO player is posted, any of the 30 MLB clubs can negotiate a deal with that player within a 30-day window.According to the Heroes, the window will open at 8 a.m. on the East Coast of the United States on Saturday — the day after MLB clubs are notified ― and will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21.If Song lands a deal, he would become the sixth Heroes player to reach MLB, following Kang Jung-ho, who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates; Park Byung-ho, who was at the Minnesota Twins; Kim Ha-seong, formerly of the San Diego Padres; Lee Jung-hoo at the San Francisco Giants; and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong.Song is represented by ISE Baseball, which previously worked with the former Padres infielder.KBO teams receive a "release fee" if they lose a player to MLB through posting, and the amount will depend on the guaranteed portion of the player's contract.If Song cannot come to an agreement with an MLB team, he may not be posted again until Nov. 1, 2026.In August, Song signed a six-year extension for 12 billion won ($8.15 million). It will kick in at the start of next year if Song doesn't reach MLB. But if he does, the deal will be automatically voided.Song, 29, was drafted in the second round by the Heroes in 2014 and has never played for another franchise. The late bloomer has had his two most productive seasons in 2024 and 2025.Last year, he broke out with a .340/.409/.518 line and career highs of 19 homers, 104 RBIs and 21 steals. He overcame a slow start to this year to finish with a .315/.387/.530 line, 26 home runs, 90 RBIs and 25 steals.Song, who bats left and throws right, is primarily a third baseman but has also spent time at second base and first base.Yonhap