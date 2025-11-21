 KBO asks MLB to post All-Star infielder Song Sung-mun
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

KBO asks MLB to post All-Star infielder Song Sung-mun

Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 14:58
Song Sung-mun of the Kiwoom Heroes rounds the bases after hitting an RBI double against the LG Twins during a KBO regular-season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, on Sept. 9. [YONHAP]

Song Sung-mun of the Kiwoom Heroes rounds the bases after hitting an RBI double against the LG Twins during a KBO regular-season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, on Sept. 9. [YONHAP]

 
The KBO announced Friday it has asked MLB to post All-Star infielder Song Sung-mun.
 
Song's KBO club, the Kiwoom Heroes, asked the KBO earlier in the day to post Song, and the league office promptly informed MLB of Song's availability.
 

Related Article

Under an agreement between the two leagues, once a KBO player is posted, any of the 30 MLB clubs can negotiate a deal with that player within a 30-day window.
 
According to the Heroes, the window will open at 8 a.m. on the East Coast of the United States on Saturday — the day after MLB clubs are notified ― and will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21.
 
If Song lands a deal, he would become the sixth Heroes player to reach MLB, following Kang Jung-ho, who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates; Park Byung-ho, who was at the Minnesota Twins; Kim Ha-seong, formerly of the San Diego Padres; Lee Jung-hoo at the San Francisco Giants; and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong.
 
Song is represented by ISE Baseball, which previously worked with the former Padres infielder.
 
KBO teams receive a "release fee" if they lose a player to MLB through posting, and the amount will depend on the guaranteed portion of the player's contract.
 
If Song cannot come to an agreement with an MLB team, he may not be posted again until Nov. 1, 2026.
 
In August, Song signed a six-year extension for 12 billion won ($8.15 million). It will kick in at the start of next year if Song doesn't reach MLB. But if he does, the deal will be automatically voided.
 
Song, 29, was drafted in the second round by the Heroes in 2014 and has never played for another franchise. The late bloomer has had his two most productive seasons in 2024 and 2025.
 
Last year, he broke out with a .340/.409/.518 line and career highs of 19 homers, 104 RBIs and 21 steals. He overcame a slow start to this year to finish with a .315/.387/.530 line, 26 home runs, 90 RBIs and 25 steals.
 
Song, who bats left and throws right, is primarily a third baseman but has also spent time at second base and first base.

Yonhap
tags baseball KBO MLB

More in Baseball

KBO asks MLB to post All-Star infielder Song Sung-mun

Eagles sign free agent slugger Kang Baek-ho

Eagles' An Chi-hong goes to Kiwoom Heroes as first pick of KBO's secondary draft

KBO to hand out MVP, top rookie awards on Monday

Doosan signs Jo Soo-haeng as in-house, Park Chan-ho as outside free agents

Related Stories

Painting diamonds: Meet the British artist who learned to love baseball in Korea

Young Eagles pitcher ready to eat up more innings in 1st KBO postseason

Twins manager grateful after grabbing 2nd KBO pennant in 3 years

KBO managers call for check-swing challenge system

MLB announces scholarship to support young Korean baseball players
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)