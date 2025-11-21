Korean Series champions Twins bring back captain Park Hae-min for 4 more years

The reigning Korean baseball champions LG Twins will be with their captain Park Hae-min for four more years.The Twins announced Friday that Park agreed to a four-year contract worth up to 6.5 billion won ($4.4 million). The center fielder received a signing bonus of 3.5 billion won and his total salary for the duration of the deal will be 2.5 billion won. He can earn another 500 million won in incentives.Park, 35, has been with the Twins since 2022 and has not missed a game over the past four seasons, putting up a .278 batting average and 142 steals — tied for first in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in the 2022-2025 period.Park was a key member of the Twins' Korean Series championship teams in 2023 and 2025, and he served as their captain this year. In this past regular season, Park stole 49 bases to lead the KBO for a record fifth time.Long regarded as a premier defender, Park has won the KBO Fielding Awards in center field in 2023 and 2025.After he became a free agent earlier this month, Park had been rumored to be on his way out of the Twins. But the Seoul-based club retained him on a deal that will take him through his age-39 season, likely ensuring that Park will finish his career in his hometown."I'd like to thank the club for making me such a great offer. I am happy to continue my career as a member of the LG Twins and I will try to reward our fans with more championships," Park said. "I also want to thank my teammates for putting their faith in me as their captain this year."The Twins said the feeling was mutual, thanking Park for rejecting strong offers from other clubs to stay put in Seoul."He has played a huge role in helping us win two titles since he joined us and he let us know he wanted to remain an LG Twin," the team said. "We hope he can take us to even greater heights."Park is the fifth free agent to sign this offseason, leaving 16 players unsigned.Yonhap