 Korea imposes travel ban on parts of Venezuela
Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 20:29
This image provided by Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Venezuela under a Level 3 travel advisory in red on the left, and the parts of the country under a new travel ban in black on the right [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

This image provided by Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Venezuela under a Level 3 travel advisory in red on the left, and the parts of the country under a new travel ban in black on the right [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

 
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday imposed a travel ban on parts of Venezuela amid political friction between its regime and the United States.
 
The ban — the highest Level 4 of a four-tier travel warning system — will take effect at 11 p.m. in the border states of Zulia, Tachira, Apure and Sucre, excluding their respective capitals and the eastern part of Zulia.
 

The rest of the country will remain under Level 3, which advises citizens to leave the area.
 
Under the law, those who visit or stay in areas under a travel ban without special permission can be punished.

Yonhap
