 Plane crashes during demonstration flight at Dubai Air Show, pilot status unknown
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Plane crashes during demonstration flight at Dubai Air Show, pilot status unknown

Published: 21 Nov. 2025, 20:40
The Indian Air Force's HAL Tejas performs a display flight at Al-Maktoum International Airport during the Dubai Airshow 2025 in Dubai on Nov. 20. An Indian fighter jet crashed during a flying display at the Dubai Airshow on Nov. 21. [AFP/YONHAP]

The Indian Air Force's HAL Tejas performs a display flight at Al-Maktoum International Airport during the Dubai Airshow 2025 in Dubai on Nov. 20. An Indian fighter jet crashed during a flying display at the Dubai Airshow on Nov. 21. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
A plane crashed Friday during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show.
 
The Indian HAL Tejas crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd.
 

Related Article

 
It wasn’t immediately clear if the pilot ejected.
 
Black smoke rose over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as a crowd of spectators watched, and sirens sounded after the crash.
 
The city-state’s second airport was hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show, which has seen major aircraft orders by both the long-haul carrier Emirates and its lower-cost sister airline FlyDubai.
 

AP
tags Dubai Air Show crash HAL Tejas demonstration

More in World

Plane crashes during demonstration flight at Dubai Air Show, pilot status unknown

Korea imposes travel ban on parts of Venezuela

Japanese prime minister marks 1st month with popularity at home, ire from China

Trump signs bill to release Jeffrey Epstein case files after fighting it for months

Border Patrol is monitoring U.S. drivers and detaining those with 'suspicious' travel patterns: AP

Related Stories

Black boxes under analysis for cause of Air India crash that killed 270

U.S. transport authorities, Boeing to join probe into Korea's deadly airplane crash

Air India faces disruptions as crash prompts deeper checks and flight delays

Dog owned by 80-year-old man killed in Jeju Air tragedy pays respects to victims

Evidence shows Jeju Air pilots shut off less-damaged engine before crash, source says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)