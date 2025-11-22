Around 50 Korean workers return to U.S. after Georgia plant arrests
Published: 22 Nov. 2025, 12:15
Around 50 of the more than 300 Korean workers who were arrested at the Hyundai Motor-LG Energy Solution joint battery plant in Georgia and later returned to Korea have reentered the United States and are back at work, according to U.S. news outlet ABC News.
Citing a Korean employee, Kim, ABC News reported Friday that the returned workers are currently back on site. With the plant completion delayed, the financial burden and supply chain disruptions are growing, prompting the company to bring the workers back as quickly as possible.
Kim also stated that more than 200 Korean workers are preparing a lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), alleging human rights violations and unlawful detention.
In September, ICE raided the battery plant construction site, arresting and detaining 317 Koreans — including 46 from LG Energy Solution, 204 from its contractors and 67 from Hyundai Engineering’s contractors — on charges of illegal employment. The images of workers being handcuffed and dragged away during the plant’s construction sparked a diplomatic issue between the two countries.
U.S. President Donald Trump recently said,"I said, 'Stop it. Don't be stupid,'" regarding ICE’s arrest plans, promising to prevent a recurrence. However, the workers remain uneasy. LG Energy Solution has also set a policy for its contractors, allowing only those who wish to return to go back, rather than requiring all employees to resume work.
The U.S. State Department, which has the authority to issue short-term visas, stated that it "would not comment on details of individual visas," but added that it is working to allow the temporary entry of specialized technicians for U.S. work force training, which will help create jobs in the United States.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM CHUL-WOONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)