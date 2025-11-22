 Around 50 Korean workers return to U.S. after Georgia plant arrests
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Around 50 Korean workers return to U.S. after Georgia plant arrests

Published: 22 Nov. 2025, 12:15
The joint battery plant by LG Energy Solution in Georgia remains deserted, with construction fully suspended after the recent raids from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. [YONHAP]

The joint battery plant by LG Energy Solution in Georgia remains deserted, with construction fully suspended after the recent raids from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. [YONHAP]

 
Around 50 of the more than 300 Korean workers who were arrested at the Hyundai Motor-LG Energy Solution joint battery plant in Georgia and later returned to Korea have reentered the United States and are back at work, according to U.S. news outlet ABC News.
 
Citing a Korean employee, Kim, ABC News reported Friday that the returned workers are currently back on site. With the plant completion delayed, the financial burden and supply chain disruptions are growing, prompting the company to bring the workers back as quickly as possible.
 

Related Article

 
Kim also stated that more than 200 Korean workers are preparing a lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), alleging human rights violations and unlawful detention.
 
In September, ICE raided the battery plant construction site, arresting and detaining 317 Koreans — including 46 from LG Energy Solution, 204 from its contractors and 67 from Hyundai Engineering’s contractors — on charges of illegal employment. The images of workers being handcuffed and dragged away during the plant’s construction sparked a diplomatic issue between the two countries.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump recently said,"I said, 'Stop it. Don't be stupid,'" regarding ICE’s arrest plans, promising to prevent a recurrence. However, the workers remain uneasy. LG Energy Solution has also set a policy for its contractors, allowing only those who wish to return to go back, rather than requiring all employees to resume work.
 
The U.S. State Department, which has the authority to issue short-term visas, stated that it "would not comment on details of individual visas," but added that it is working to allow the temporary entry of specialized technicians for U.S. work force training, which will help create jobs in the United States.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM CHUL-WOONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea ICE industry LG Hyundai

More in Industry

Around 50 Korean workers return to U.S. after Georgia plant arrests

Coupang fails to detect data breach affecting over 4,500 customers for 12 days

Gov't to reopen bidding for Busan airport project following Hyundai E&C's withdrawal

SK chief calls for social contribution metrics to allocate resources at Tokyo Forum

Two heads better than one for Samsung as company restores dual-CEO structure in shuffle

Related Stories

Trump to 'look into' ICE raid as 300 detained Korean workers expected to return home

Georgia raid costs Korean firms millions as work grounds to a halt

'I just want to see my family': Tearful reunions as 316 Korean workers land at Incheon Airport

U.S. detains over 30 Korean workers tied to Hyundai–LG battery facility in Georgia

Trump defends immigration raid at Hyundai-LG battery plant in Georgia
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)