 Nobel laureate Han Kang's nonfiction book, 'Light and Thread,' to be released in English in March
Published: 22 Nov. 2025, 09:21 Updated: 22 Nov. 2025, 10:44
The cover image released by Hogarth showing "Light and Thread" by Han Kang. [AP/YONHAP]

Nobel literature laureate Han Kang's nonfiction book, titled "Light and Thread," is set to be released in English in March, a publishing company said Friday.
 
The English version of the book — her first publication since winning the Nobel Prize last year — is scheduled to hit the stands on March 24, according to Penguin Random House. It is translated by Maya West, E. Yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris.
 

Released in April, its Korean-language version contains a total of 12 writings, including five poems and several new prose pieces.
 
Three of the writings stem from the Nobel Prize in Literature award events last December: the full text of the laureate lecture "Light and Thread," delivered at the Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm; Kang's acceptance speech "Even in the Darkest Night," given at the subsequent banquet; and the message "A Small Teacup," left upon donating a teacup to the Nobel Prize Museum.
 
Han is the 121st recipient of the Nobel Prize in literature and only the 18th woman to receive the honor since the prize's inception in 1901. She is the first Asian laureate in the category since Chinese author Mo Yan in 2012.

