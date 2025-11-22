Twice's subunit MiSaMo to release full-length Japanese album "PLAY"
Published: 22 Nov. 2025, 11:10 Updated: 22 Nov. 2025, 11:17
- KIM JI-YE
Girl group Twice’s first subunit MiSaMo is set to release its first full-length Japanese album “PLAY” on Feb. 4, its agency JYP Entertainment said Saturday.
“PLAY” marks the trio’s first full-length release in two years and seven months since their Japanese debut in 2023.
Its agency released a trailer video and teaser image for the upcoming album on Friday on its social media channels.
The subunit — consisting of Twice's three Japanese members Mina, Sana and Momo — debuted in July 2023 with “Masterpiece,” following its second album “Haute Couture” released in November last year.
MiSaMo also held its first dome tour, dubbed “Haute Couture,” in January, drawing a total of 250,000 fans.
