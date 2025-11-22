 Twice's subunit MiSaMo to release full-length Japanese album "PLAY"
Twice's subunit MiSaMo to release full-length Japanese album "PLAY"

Published: 22 Nov. 2025, 11:10 Updated: 22 Nov. 2025, 11:17
A trailer image of girl group Twice's subunit MiSaMo's first Japanese full-length album ″PLAY″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Twice’s first subunit MiSaMo is set to release its first full-length Japanese album “PLAY” on Feb. 4, its agency JYP Entertainment said Saturday.  
 
“PLAY” marks the trio’s first full-length release in two years and seven months since their Japanese debut in 2023.
 

Its agency released a trailer video and teaser image for the upcoming album on Friday on its social media channels.
 
The subunit — consisting of Twice's three Japanese members Mina, Sana and Momo —  debuted in July 2023 with “Masterpiece,” following its second album “Haute Couture” released in November last year.  
 
MiSaMo also held its first dome tour, dubbed “Haute Couture,” in January, drawing a total of 250,000 fans.  
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags MiSaMo Twice PLAY JYP Entertainment

