fromis_9 to release holiday song 'White Longing'
Published: 22 Nov. 2025, 14:57 Updated: 22 Nov. 2025, 15:01
Girl group fromis_9 will release its new holiday song “White Longing” on Dec. 2, its agency ASND said on Saturday.
The track is a remake of singer-actor Kim Min-jong’s 2001 hit of the same name and marks the group's first release in six months since its sixth EP, “From Our 20's,” was released in June.
The new song will be reinterpreted through fromis_9’s unique sensibility and vocal color, adding a fresh charm, while preserving the original’s warm melody and wintry mood, according to its agency.
fromis_9 debuted in 2018 after being formed through the Mnet survival show “Idol School” (2017). The group initially had nine members, but now five remain: Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung and Baek Ji-heon.
The group recently finished its first world tour, “Now Tomorrow,” last month, performing in 10 cities over two months. It is also set to appear at the Hanteo Music Festival on Saturday.
