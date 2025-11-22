 fromis_9 to release holiday song 'White Longing'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

fromis_9 to release holiday song 'White Longing'

Published: 22 Nov. 2025, 14:57 Updated: 22 Nov. 2025, 15:01
A teaser image for girl group fromis_9's upcoming holiday song ″White Longing,″ which is a remake of singer-actor Kim Min-jong's 2001 hit [ASND]

A teaser image for girl group fromis_9's upcoming holiday song ″White Longing,″ which is a remake of singer-actor Kim Min-jong's 2001 hit [ASND]

 
Girl group fromis_9 will release its new holiday song “White Longing” on Dec. 2, its agency ASND said on Saturday.
 
The track is a remake of singer-actor Kim Min-jong’s 2001 hit of the same name and marks the group's first release in six months since its sixth EP, “From Our 20's,” was released in June.
 

Related Article

 
The new song will be reinterpreted through fromis_9’s unique sensibility and vocal color, adding a fresh charm, while preserving the original’s warm melody and wintry mood, according to its agency.  
 
fromis_9 debuted in 2018 after being formed through the Mnet survival show “Idol School” (2017). The group initially had nine members, but now five remain: Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung and Baek Ji-heon.  
 
The group recently finished its first world tour, “Now Tomorrow,” last month, performing in 10 cities over two months. It is also set to appear at the Hanteo Music Festival on Saturday.  
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags K-pop fromis_9 ASND

More in K-pop

fromis_9 to release holiday song 'White Longing'

Twice's subunit MiSaMo to release full-length Japanese album "PLAY"

Sibling duo AKMU amicably exits YG Entertainment, may start own indie label

New trophy, new Grand Prize for 40th anniversary of Golden Disc Awards

Petitioners want aespa off broadcast in Japan because of Chinese member

Related Stories

Girl group fromis_9 to release new music in June

fromis_9 to begin world tour 'Now Tomorrow.' with Seoul shows in August

Girl group fromis_9 members start new chapter with ASND

WOOAH, fromis_9, STAYC gear up for summer releases, content

Red Velvet's Wendy to release new music in September
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)