'KPop Demon Hunters' eligible for consideration at the Oscars
Published: 22 Nov. 2025, 18:05
-
KIM JI-YE
Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” has been selected as eligible for consideration at the Oscars.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its list of 35 animated feature films eligible for nomination in next year’s Academy Awards, which will take place on March 15.
“KPop Demon Hunters” met the Academy’s requirements, having been screened from June 20 to 26 in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
The Academy requires a film to be publicly shown for paid admission in a commercial theater in one of the six qualifying U.S. metro areas — including Los Angeles County, New York City (all five boroughs), the Bay Area (including San Francisco) and Chicago — and must run for at least seven consecutive days. The eligibility period runs from Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2025.
Other animated films on the eligibility list include the animated Japanese film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle,” Disney’s “Elio” and “Zootopia 2.”
The official nominees for the Oscars’ animation feature section will be announced on Jan. 22.
“KPop Demon Hunters,” however, failed to be eligible for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, according to Variety. The film fell short of the requirement of at least 10 commercial screenings over seven cumulative days in Britain, Variety noted.
The animation had a theatrical run for two days on Aug. 23 and 24 across 264 British theaters. Then, it had an additional screening over the Halloween weekend from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2.
The film’s soundtrack, “Golden,” has also been recognized, receiving nominations at the 68th Grammy Awards for Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Remixed Recording and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.
Released on Netflix on June 20, the film is the most viewed title on the platform, becoming the first to surpass 300 million cumulative views.
