 Assembly speaker requests support for Korean businesses in meeting with Vietnamese leader
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Assembly speaker requests support for Korean businesses in meeting with Vietnamese leader

Published: 22 Nov. 2025, 15:05
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, left, shakes hands with To Lam, general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party, in Hanoi on Nov. 21. [NATIONAL ASSEMBLY]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, left, shakes hands with To Lam, general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party, in Hanoi on Nov. 21. [NATIONAL ASSEMBLY]

 
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has met with Vietnam's top leader in Hanoi and asked for the country's support for South Korean companies and the easing of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, according to officials Saturday.
 
During his meeting with To Lam, general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party, the previous day, Woo requested Vietnam's help in easing funding requirements for South Korean companies participating in energy-related projects in the Southeast Asian country, among other support.
 

Related Article

 
He also requested Vietnam play a greater role in bringing peace to the Korean Peninsula, highlighting Vietnam's position as a country that has "deep relations" with both South and North Korea.
 
In response, Lam said Vietnam will work to swiftly address concerns from South Korean firms and agreed to deliver messages from South Korea and others to North Korea to promote inter-Korean dialogue.
 
Before the meeting, Woo met with Vietnam's President Luong Cuong to express his gratitude for Vietnam's participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering held last month in Gyeongju. He also asked Vietnam to provide more opportunities for exchanges with South Korean companies.
 
Cuong said he will order government agencies to hold swift negotiations with South Korean companies, while adding that Vietnam is ready to play a "mediator" role in promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Yonhap
tags diplomacy Woo Won-shik Korea Vietnam To Lam

More in Diplomacy

Korea-Japan cooperation committees discuss bilateral ties in Jeju meeting

Assembly speaker requests support for Korean businesses in meeting with Vietnamese leader

Korea pledges $100 million contribution to Global Fund for 2026-28

Lee arrives in Johannesburg to attend G20 summit

Lee reveals Korea's new Middle East strategy, pledges relief support to Gaza crisis

Related Stories

Assembly speaker backtracks on constitutional amendment referendum proposal

Why Vietnam is turning to Korea for K9 howitzers and shipbuilding cooperation

National Assembly speaker asks China's Zhao to 'prudently' handle Yellow Sea issue

Park Hang-seo, Yiruma to attend state dinner for general secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam

Constitutional Court dismisses PPP's adjudication request against Assembly Speaker Woo
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)