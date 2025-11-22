Korea-Japan cooperation committees discuss bilateral ties in Jeju meeting

Korean and Japanese committees involved in public-private cooperation between the two countries held a joint annual meeting on Jeju Island on Saturday, bringing together public and private sector representatives to discuss the deepening of bilateral cooperation.The 58th joint meeting of the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee and the Japan-Korea Cooperation Committee was attended by Taro Aso, vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and head of the Japanese committee; Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima; Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hun; former Seoul Foreign Minister Park Jin; and Lee Dae-soon, chairman of the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee, among others.In his address, Kim Ki-byung, head of the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee board, highlighted the significance of hosting the annual meeting in Jeju, calling the island a "global tourist city representing Korea."President Lee Jae Myung delivered a congratulatory message, noting that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Seoul and Tokyo."At this symbolic milestone, Korea-Japan relations are more mature and solid than ever," Lee said in the message delivered by First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, calling on the committees to help both countries move toward a "more practical and future-oriented partnership."Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also sent a congratulatory letter, saying the cooperation committees have long served as a driving force for exchanges across various private sector fields. She also wished for the committee's continued development and for further progress in bilateral ties.Yonhap