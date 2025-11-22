Korea-Japan cooperation committees discuss bilateral ties in Jeju meeting
Published: 22 Nov. 2025, 16:09
Korean and Japanese committees involved in public-private cooperation between the two countries held a joint annual meeting on Jeju Island on Saturday, bringing together public and private sector representatives to discuss the deepening of bilateral cooperation.
The 58th joint meeting of the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee and the Japan-Korea Cooperation Committee was attended by Taro Aso, vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and head of the Japanese committee; Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima; Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hun; former Seoul Foreign Minister Park Jin; and Lee Dae-soon, chairman of the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee, among others.
In his address, Kim Ki-byung, head of the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee board, highlighted the significance of hosting the annual meeting in Jeju, calling the island a "global tourist city representing Korea."
President Lee Jae Myung delivered a congratulatory message, noting that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Seoul and Tokyo.
"At this symbolic milestone, Korea-Japan relations are more mature and solid than ever," Lee said in the message delivered by First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, calling on the committees to help both countries move toward a "more practical and future-oriented partnership."
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also sent a congratulatory letter, saying the cooperation committees have long served as a driving force for exchanges across various private sector fields. She also wished for the committee's continued development and for further progress in bilateral ties.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)