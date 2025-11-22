 Korea-Japan cooperation committees discuss bilateral ties in Jeju meeting
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea-Japan cooperation committees discuss bilateral ties in Jeju meeting

Published: 22 Nov. 2025, 16:09
The attendees of the 58th joint meeting of the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee and the Japan-Korea Cooperation Committee pose for a photo held at Grand Hyatt Jeju on Nov. 22. [JEJU SPECIAL SELF-GOVERNING PROVINCE]

The attendees of the 58th joint meeting of the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee and the Japan-Korea Cooperation Committee pose for a photo held at Grand Hyatt Jeju on Nov. 22. [JEJU SPECIAL SELF-GOVERNING PROVINCE]

 
Korean and Japanese committees involved in public-private cooperation between the two countries held a joint annual meeting on Jeju Island on Saturday, bringing together public and private sector representatives to discuss the deepening of bilateral cooperation.
 
The 58th joint meeting of the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee and the Japan-Korea Cooperation Committee was attended by Taro Aso, vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and head of the Japanese committee; Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima; Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hun; former Seoul Foreign Minister Park Jin; and Lee Dae-soon, chairman of the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee, among others.
 

Related Article

 
In his address, Kim Ki-byung, head of the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee board, highlighted the significance of hosting the annual meeting in Jeju, calling the island a "global tourist city representing Korea."
 
President Lee Jae Myung delivered a congratulatory message, noting that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Seoul and Tokyo.
 
"At this symbolic milestone, Korea-Japan relations are more mature and solid than ever," Lee said in the message delivered by First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, calling on the committees to help both countries move toward a "more practical and future-oriented partnership."
 
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also sent a congratulatory letter, saying the cooperation committees have long served as a driving force for exchanges across various private sector fields. She also wished for the committee's continued development and for further progress in bilateral ties.

Yonhap
tags Korea Japan Jeju

More in Diplomacy

Korea-Japan cooperation committees discuss bilateral ties in Jeju meeting

Assembly speaker requests support for Korean businesses in meeting with Vietnamese leader

Korea pledges $100 million contribution to Global Fund for 2026-28

Lee arrives in Johannesburg to attend G20 summit

Lee reveals Korea's new Middle East strategy, pledges relief support to Gaza crisis

Related Stories

Jeju Air to launch new route to Hakodate, expand other Japanese services

Island tour

Japan bound

Korea ships first meat horses to Japan

Jeju sours as vacation location with Koreans jetting overseas
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)