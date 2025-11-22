 Lee arrives in Johannesburg to attend G20 summit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Lee arrives in Johannesburg to attend G20 summit

Published: 22 Nov. 2025, 09:31 Updated: 22 Nov. 2025, 10:44
President Lee Jae Myung, left, and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung arrive in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Nov. 21 to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung, left, and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung arrive in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Nov. 21 to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit, where he is expected to discuss pending global issues, including inclusive growth and climate change.
 
Lee is scheduled to attend the G20 summit on Saturday and Sunday, which will bring together leaders of the world's largest economies to tackle pressing global issues, such as sustainable economic growth, under the main theme of "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability."
 

Related Article

 
During the gathering, Lee will present Korea's economic and climate policies and pledge to play a more active international role, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said.
 
With this year's summit being held in Africa for the first time, Lee will underscore Seoul's commitment to expanding cooperation with the continent, demonstrating solidarity and contributing to its development, Wi added.
 
On the sidelines of the summit, Lee will hold a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings.
 
He plans to meet with leaders from Mikta — a group of five middle-power countries composed of Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia — to discuss ways to strengthen multilateral cooperation on global issues.
 
Lee is also scheduled to hold separate talks with the leaders of France and Germany to discuss bilateral ties, Wi told reporters.
 
"President Lee will strengthen Korea's status as a responsible global member and lead efforts to create an environment necessary to restore the multilateral trade system," Wi said Thursday.
 
After the three-day visit to South Africa, Lee will fly to Turkey on Monday, the final stop of his Middle East and Africa tour that included a visit to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Yonhap
tags Lee Jae Myung Korea G20 president

More in Diplomacy

Korea pledges $100 million contribution to Global Fund for 2026-28

Lee arrives in Johannesburg to attend G20 summit

Lee reveals Korea's new Middle East strategy, pledges relief support to Gaza crisis

First ladies of Korea and Egypt share cuisine and culture during talks in Cairo

Lee touts South's resilient democracy in meeting with Korean community in Egypt

Related Stories

Lee to visit UAE, Egypt, South Africa and Turkey next week as he attends G20

President Lee vows to revive livelihoods, restore democracy in inaugural address

President to mark 1 month in office with town hall with press

Newly-elected president's oldest pal reflects on a lifetime of friendship

President's son to marry amid digital wedding invitation controversy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)