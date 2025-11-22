Gov't to reopen bidding for Busan airport project following Hyundai E&C's withdrawal

Investigation ongoing into ferry grounding as crew members face gross negligence charges

Coupang fails to detect data breach affecting over 4,500 customers for 12 days

Nana cleared of wrongdoing for self-defense during home invasion

Ferry first mate, helmsman from grounding incident face pretrial detention hearing

Related Stories

Authorities investigate rubber boat found on Jeju shoreline

Ferry returned to port following grounding near Shinan County

Navigator in Shinan County ferry incident allegedly on phone at the helm

Ferry runs aground off Korea's southwest coast with 267 aboard, five injured

Two Chinese sailors booked for fleeing after fishing boat crash off South Jeolla