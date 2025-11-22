Saturday's fortune: Comparison is the thief of joy
Published: 22 Nov. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A cheerful, uplifting day
🔹 Take pride in the life you’ve lived
🔹 Plans unfold successfully
🔹 “Good is simply good” — trust simplicity
🔹 Any path you choose leads to progress
🔹 Pleasant or rewarding spending
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Stay open — learning never stops
🔹 Keep things simple and steady
🔹 Give when you’ve received
🔹 Softness wins over force
🔹 Leave early; don’t be late today
🔹 Enjoy a film or a drama
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
🔹 Large families bring warmth
🔹 You are today’s emotional anchor
🔹 Helping others comes naturally
🔹 Drive carefully — safety over speed
🔹 Choose value and meaning, not excess
🔹 Antique or classic fashion favors you
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Keep an open heart
🔹 Your instinct is to care and give
🔹 Speak little, but be generous
🔹 Invitations or gatherings may arise
🔹 Family outings bring warmth
🔹 Seek advice from someone experienced
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Laughter may fill your home
🔹 Joy blossoms around you
🔹 Expect pleasant reunions
🔹 Enjoy leisure or hobby time
🔹 Prioritize your family first
🔹 Capture meaningful moments
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Praise lifts everyone’s spirits
🔹 Many obligations may create stress
🔹 Adapt structure to your reality
🔹 Too many opinions may stall progress
🔹 Avoid comparison with others
🔹 Express your individuality
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 South
🔹 Good moments attract people
🔹 Blood ties show their strength
🔹 Family teamwork is essential
🔹 The more, the merrier — in people and plans
🔹 Invitations or gatherings are likely
🔹 Singles may have a meeting or blind date
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Everything appeals to you today
🔹 Lead with confidence
🔹 Goals feel within reach
🔹 Body may tire but spirit feels bright
🔹 A lively, upbeat day
🔹 Lucky energy surrounds you
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 West
🔹 Family bonds hold deep meaning
🔹 Curiosity may pull the mind both ways
🔹 Spending could exceed expectations
🔹 Tasks may take longer than planned
🔹 Results may not match hopes
🔹 Speak kindly and gently
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 North
🔹 Aging brings aches — care for your body
🔹 Less criticism, more understanding
🔹 Decline invitations if necessary
🔹 Couples: tension passes quickly
🔹 Avoid risky relationships
🔹 Keep emotions in check
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Life feels meaningful today
🔹 Today is the best day to live fully
🔹 Good outcomes from ongoing efforts
🔹 Happiness fills your routine
🔹 Romantic time with someone dear
🔹 Enjoy small but certain joys
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A day of plenty — food and fortune
🔹 Good health is your greatest wealth
🔹 Spend and gain at the same time
🔹 Worries fade, joy enters
🔹 Stay optimistic and bright
🔹 Today you shine — attention comes naturally
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
