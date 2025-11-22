 Saturday's fortune: Comparison is the thief of joy
Published: 22 Nov. 2025, 05:00
Stray Kids' Lee Know was born in the Year of the Tiger. On Saturday, he should choose value and meaning, not excess. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Today's signs point toward appreciating what one has and connections with family. Many are advised to celebrate life's simple blessings and to focus on balance. Your fortune for Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.
 
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A cheerful, uplifting day
🔹 Take pride in the life you’ve lived
🔹 Plans unfold successfully
🔹 “Good is simply good” — trust simplicity
🔹 Any path you choose leads to progress
🔹 Pleasant or rewarding spending
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Stay open — learning never stops
🔹 Keep things simple and steady
🔹 Give when you’ve received
🔹 Softness wins over force
🔹 Leave early; don’t be late today
🔹 Enjoy a film or a drama
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
🔹 Large families bring warmth
🔹 You are today’s emotional anchor
🔹 Helping others comes naturally
🔹 Drive carefully — safety over speed
🔹 Choose value and meaning, not excess
🔹 Antique or classic fashion favors you
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Keep an open heart
🔹 Your instinct is to care and give
🔹 Speak little, but be generous
🔹 Invitations or gatherings may arise
🔹 Family outings bring warmth
🔹 Seek advice from someone experienced
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Laughter may fill your home
🔹 Joy blossoms around you
🔹 Expect pleasant reunions
🔹 Enjoy leisure or hobby time
🔹 Prioritize your family first
🔹 Capture meaningful moments
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Praise lifts everyone’s spirits
🔹 Many obligations may create stress
🔹 Adapt structure to your reality
🔹 Too many opinions may stall progress
🔹 Avoid comparison with others
🔹 Express your individuality
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 South
🔹 Good moments attract people
🔹 Blood ties show their strength
🔹 Family teamwork is essential
🔹 The more, the merrier — in people and plans
🔹 Invitations or gatherings are likely
🔹 Singles may have a meeting or blind date
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Everything appeals to you today
🔹 Lead with confidence
🔹 Goals feel within reach
🔹 Body may tire but spirit feels bright
🔹 A lively, upbeat day
🔹 Lucky energy surrounds you
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 West
🔹 Family bonds hold deep meaning
🔹 Curiosity may pull the mind both ways
🔹 Spending could exceed expectations
🔹 Tasks may take longer than planned
🔹 Results may not match hopes
🔹 Speak kindly and gently
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 North
🔹 Aging brings aches — care for your body
🔹 Less criticism, more understanding
🔹 Decline invitations if necessary
🔹 Couples: tension passes quickly
🔹 Avoid risky relationships
🔹 Keep emotions in check
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Life feels meaningful today
🔹 Today is the best day to live fully
🔹 Good outcomes from ongoing efforts
🔹 Happiness fills your routine
🔹 Romantic time with someone dear
🔹 Enjoy small but certain joys
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A day of plenty — food and fortune
🔹 Good health is your greatest wealth
🔹 Spend and gain at the same time
🔹 Worries fade, joy enters
🔹 Stay optimistic and bright
🔹 Today you shine — attention comes naturally
 
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
