[WHY] Koreans' obsession with having a 'baby face'
Published: 22 Nov. 2025, 07:00
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Fighting against aging has been a universal obsession that has fascinated people for centuries, regardless of their age, gender, nationality or social status, from the fabled Fountain of Youth to the story of Dorian Gray's portrait and the rise of plastic surgery.
Yet nowhere is the pursuit of youth more culturally ingrained, and perhaps more creatively interpreted, than in Korea. Here, the idea of preserving youth extends well beyond mundane procedures like smoothing out wrinkles or basic skincare routines. It belongs to a broader aesthetic philosophy known as dongan, a term that literally translates to “baby face.”
The wide proliferation of unusual dongan therapies in Korea reflects a desire to cultivate features that are more than just youthful, they are reminiscent of childhood itself: softer contours, fuller cheeks, wider eyes and a certain gentle roundness associated with innocence. This cultural ideal has largely influenced countless beauty practices now trending — predictably, more often for women than for men — spanning from lifestyle habits and skincare regimens to cutting-edge cosmetic surgeries. Some of these procedures may seem unusual or extreme to outsiders, but in Korea, they are widely embraced as legitimate methods of achieving that coveted dongan look.
What’s the origin behind dongan?
The word dongan originates from the Chinese characters meaning child (dong) and face (an), used to describe people who appear younger than their chronological age. The aesthetic is rooted in traditional Korean beauty ideals that favored round, plump faces and fair, soft skin. Although the idea has existed for centuries, it became a mainstream cultural standard in the late 1990s and early 2000s, driven by celebrity influence, media imagery and growing access to cosmetic enhancements.
As Korean skincare and cosmetic surgery technology advanced, the dongan ideal merged seamlessly with the global antiaging movement. Yet Korea remains unique in that being told one “looks dongan” is considered a high compliment — driving many to use makeup or undergo procedures specifically to look younger, not merely refreshed.
What are some unique treatments to achieve a baby face?
Among the most distinctive trends is the rise of “elf ears,” or subtly protruding ears that create the visual illusion of a shorter midface. This effect is considered youthful because shorter midface proportions evoke childlike balance.
Singer Mimi of girl group Oh My Girl recently revealed on a TV program that she uses ear tape to mimic this look.
Celebrities often cited as having ideal “elf ear” proportions include Blackpink’s Jennie, aespa’s Karina and Newjeans' Haerin.
Clinically, the trend is achieved by injecting filler into the cartilage so ears that normally lie flat against the head will project further forward, becoming more visible from the front.
Although not exclusive to Korea, other proportion-focused procedures also play a central role in achieving a dongan appearance.
Forehead reduction surgery shortens a long upper face by lowering the hairline, creating more balanced facial thirds.
Lip lifts shorten the philtrum — the area between the nose and upper lip — which naturally lengthens with age and can elongate the face.
There are also filler-based procedures that are distinctly Korean, such as rounded forehead filler and aegyosal filler. These treatments have been around for years, with the former creating a smooth, convex forehead silhouette long associated with youthfulness, particularly among older generations. Aegyosal filler, one of Korea’s most iconic dongan procedures, adds volume to the small band of fat beneath the eyes to create a softer, more youthful expression when smiling. Another common procedure, especially among middle-aged and older patients, is under-eye fat repositioning, which corrects age-related concerns such as bulging fat pads, hollowness or deep shadows by redistributing or smoothing the natural fat in the lower eyelid. While aegyosal fillers enhance facial charm and expression, under-eye fat repositioning addresses structural aging and offers more long-lasting rejuvenation.
Thread lifting has also surged in popularity as a minimally invasive way to elevate sagging tissue and sculpt a firmer V-line without the downtime of major surgery. For more dramatic rejuvenation, patients often turn to lower blepharoplasty (removing excess skin and fat from the eyelids) or even a full face-lift, both of which tighten the lower face and restore youthful structure.
These interventions reflect how dongan prioritizes proportion, volume and softness, rather than simply removing signs of aging.
What are the daily aesthetics behind Korea's baby-face ideal?
The pursuit of a baby-faced appearance extends well beyond surgery, shaping daily beauty habits. Korean makeup tutorials commonly instruct viewers to highlight the aegyosal, contour the face to increase roundness or visually shorten the philtrum. The goal is to recreate the softness and compact ratios associated with youth.
Celebrities frequently described as “vampires” for their ageless appearance — such as Jang Na-ra, Lim Soo-jung and Kim Sa-rang — embody this aesthetic and often serve as templates for younger generations.
Underlying this is the importance of clear, glowing skin. Korean aesthetics place strong emphasis on skin quality as the foundation of youthfulness. Treatments like Botox, laser resurfacing and lifting devices are widely used to enhance elasticity and create the smooth, taut “porcelain skin” that has become globally synonymous with Korean beauty. Everyday treatments such as oral collagen supplements are widely embraced, with consumers believing they help boost skin elasticity and radiance.
What's the potential market here?
The Korean aesthetic market was valued at $2.79 billion in 2024, with an estimated annual growth rate of 17.3 percent, which would project it to reach $10 billion by 2032, according to Data Bridge Market Research.
“Women remain the core consumer group in the market for both surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures,” the report reads. “Interest in appearance enhancement, antiaging and overall wellness continues to rise, especially among urban and working-age populations.”
A cosmetic surgeon practicing in southern Seoul who wished to be only known by her surname Kim explains that Korea’s dongan standards align with a preference for subtle, understated features rather than bold or sharply defined ones — a trend that shapes the cosmetic, skincare and makeup industries alike.
“Western patients certainly value youthful volume and firmness, but Korean beauty ideals go a step further,” Dr. Kim said. “There is a much stronger emphasis on maintaining a short midface, avoiding any hollowness around the cheeks or jawline and preserving a naturally full anterior cheek. There’s almost an intense aversion to angularity, which drives a unique preference for proportions and fat distribution that mimic the softness and balance of a baby’s face.”
She added that trends like elf ears must be approached with caution, as their increasing popularity is often driven by aggressive marketing.
“In reality, becoming ‘beautiful’ requires actively studying your own facial structure and, when needed, pursuing the right cosmetic procedures,” she said. “This isn’t to say that people blindly believe that buying whatever is advertised will make them prettier. Rather, many people equate the act of paying for something — doing something, getting something done — with becoming more beautiful, regardless of whether it truly suits their face.”
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)