 Household loan growth by four major banks exceeds annual target by 30%
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Household loan growth by four major banks exceeds annual target by 30%

Published: 23 Nov. 2025, 21:41
Apartment buildings in Seoul are seen from Mount Namsan on Nov. 17. [YONHAP]

Apartment buildings in Seoul are seen from Mount Namsan on Nov. 17. [YONHAP]

 
Household loans newly extended by the country's four major banks have exceeded their annual growth targets by more than 30 percent, according to industry sources on Sunday, raising concerns about a potential lending freeze before the end of the year.
 
The nation's top four lenders — KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana and Woori — reported household loan growth of 7.89 trillion won ($5.36 billion) this year, excluding policy loans, as of Friday. The amount is 32.7 percent higher than their combined growth target of 5.95 trillion won, submitted to financial authorities earlier this year.
 

Related Article

 
In June, the Financial Services Commission asked all local banks to reduce their aggregate household loan growth targets to 50 percent of their original levels. In response, the banks submitted revised and lower targets.
 
Despite the adjustments, all four major banks have already surpassed their individual targets, with the rate ranging from 9.3 percent to 59.5 percent.
 
Expanding the scope to the five largest banks, only NH Nonghyup remains below its target, reporting 1.8 trillion won in household loan growth, compared to its 2.12 trillion-won target.
 
As a result, banks have begun emergency measures to restrict lending.
 
On Saturday, KB Kookmin blocked new applications for home purchase mortgage loans. Hana plans to limit new applications for both mortgage and jeonse loans, or long-term housing rental deposits, starting Tuesday.
 
Shinhan and Woori are also expected to follow suit.

Yonhap
tags bank loan Korea

More in Economy

Household loan growth by four major banks exceeds annual target by 30%

Despite tariffs, Korea still poised to reach government target of $700 billion in exports

Producer prices rise for 2nd consecutive month in October: BOK

Gwangyang named crisis-response zone as local steel-dependent industry faces oversupply pressure

Korea to raise anti-dumping tariffs for 2 Chinese PET film firms

Related Stories

KB Kookmin Bank halting new home purchase loans for rest of year

Loan interest rates hit record levels

BOK rate cut spurs banks to lower interest on savings, time deposits — but not loans

Household lending growth slows as people pay debts with holiday bonuses

Banks' mortgage lending rates up for first time in 5 months in June
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)