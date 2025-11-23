 A paws-itively good time
Published: 23 Nov. 2025, 17:16 Updated: 23 Nov. 2025, 17:30
Dogs look at dog treats on display at Megazoo 2025 at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 23. The pet exhibition kicked off on Nov. 21. [NEWS1]

Dogs look at dog treats on display at Megazoo 2025 at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 23.
 
Megazoo 2025 opened from Friday to Sunday at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi. 
 
The pet exhibition featured around 600 booths with pet food, snacks, healthcare products, clothes and other pet-related items on display.  
tags pet dog Kintex Megazoo

