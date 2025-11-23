Putting a price on history

Visitors look at wine stoppers inspired by traditional vases of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) at 2025 The Souvenir Fair at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul on Nov. 23.2025 The Souvenir Fair took place from Friday to Sunday. Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization, the fair displayed and sold souvenirs from around the country.The Korea Tourism Organization also held the award ceremony for the Korea Tourism Souvenir Contest at the fair, with the Joseon Royal Wine Stopper winning the grand award.