 Dried seaweed exports surpass $1 billion for the first time this year
Published: 23 Nov. 2025, 19:33
Packages of dried seaweed, also known as gim, are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on Nov. 3. [YONHAP]

Korea's exports of dried seaweed reached an all-time high this year, surpassing $1 billion for the first time — driven largely by growing popularity in overseas markets, such as the United States — the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said on Sunday.
 
Outbound shipments of dried seaweed, known as gim, totaled $1.02 billion as of Thursday, up 13.2 percent from the same period last year.
 

The ministry attributed the surge to both the improved quality of gim and rising demand in overseas markets, particularly North America and Europe, where consumption has risen sharply in recent years.
 
By country, the United States was the largest importer at $220 million, a 15.3 percent on-year growth.
 
Japan was second with $210 million, increasing 13.8 percent from the same period last year, followed by China with $100 million, up 36.6 percent.

