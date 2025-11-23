More in Defense

Defense Ministry receives $16M in funding to move back to Yongsan headquarters

Chinese embassy expresses dismay over U.S. envoy's remarks on Seoul-Washington cooperation

U.S. expert not ruling out possible change in USFK force posture in next 3 years

Soldier injured in explosion inside DMZ, condition not life-threatening

Why is Pyongyang likely to shun talks about the inter-Korean frontier?