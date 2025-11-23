 First lady shares traditional Korean food recipe with chefs, students in South Africa
Korea JoongAng Daily

First lady shares traditional Korean food recipe with chefs, students in South Africa

Published: 23 Nov. 2025, 12:55
First lady Kim Hea Kyung, left, serves Korean food during a cooking event at the Korean Cultural Center in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Nov. 22. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

First lady Kim Hea Kyung on Saturday demonstrated how to make a signature Korean stew during a meeting with South African chefs and students in Johannesburg, explaining the Asian country's culinary tradition, which has gained steady global attention as Korean culture continues to gain international popularity.
 
The event took place at the Korean Cultural Center as she was accompanying President Lee Jae Myung, who was in the city to attend the Group of 20 summit.
 

Kim prepared Korean stew made with doenjang — a traditional fermented soybean paste — and shared it with the chefs and students.
  
Kim, an author of a Korean recipe book, described "jang" products such as doenjang (soybean paste), ganjang (soy sauce) and gochujang (red pepper paste) as the "essence" of Korean cuisine, noting that their deep flavors develop only through long, careful fermentation.
 
"Just as the deep flavors of our traditional fermented sauces have matured over many years, I hope the friendship between our two countries will also deepen," she said.
 
Kim also highlighted that both kimchi-making and jang-making traditions are registered as Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage.
 
She personally tore and shared kimchi with participants, adding, "Kimchi tastes even better when it's torn by hand."
 
After the cooking event, students from the center performed the Korean folk song Arirang, fan dances and K-pop songs.

