Lee asks Chancellor Merz to share Germany's reunification experience, steers clear of commenting on China
Published: 23 Nov. 2025, 12:37 Updated: 23 Nov. 2025, 14:18
President Lee Jae Myung asked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to share the European country's experience with overcoming division and achieving its reunification during their talks on the margins of the Group of 20 summit in South Africa on Saturday.
Lee made the remarks as his administration has sought to resume engagement with North Korea and ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula since taking office in June. Pyongyang has remained unresponsive to Seoul's repeated overtures for dialogue.
"There is much for the Republic of Korea to learn from Germany's experience," Lee said, referring to South Korea's official name. "We should learn about how Germany overcame division and achieved reunification, and the Republic of Korea should follow that path as well."
When Lee jokingly asked whether Germany had any "secret know-how" on reunification, Merz replied that no such thing exists.
Merz said South Korea and Germany have maintained a strong bilateral relationship, and expressed his hope that cooperation between the two nations will further strengthen.
The German leader also said that he is interested in the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in its surrounding areas. Moreover, he wanted to hear South Korea's perspective on China, as Germany is pondering its own strategy toward the Asian superpower.
In May, Merz warned that German companies could face vulnerabilities in supply chains and technology security if they relied too heavily on China. He also observed that the international order was being reshaped by a conflict between liberal democracies and what he described as an axis of autocracy centered on Russia and China. He raised the question about Germany’s relationship with China in that context.
President Lee, however, steered the conversation away from the topic by asking about Germany’s experience with reunification instead of directly answering the question.
During the talks, the two leaders agreed to further expand bilateral economic cooperation in energy, critical minerals and other areas, Lee's office said in a release.
Lee pointed out that Germany is playing an important role in the recent moves by European countries to bolster their defense industry capacity, calling for Merz's attention to Korean defense contractors' interest in deepening partnerships with German companies.
President Lee also highlighted that about 850 Korean companies operate in Germany and described Germany as a key gateway into Europe and Korea’s largest trading partner in the region, emphasizing the steady cooperation between the two countries.
He explained the Korean government's efforts to ease tensions and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, asking for Germany's continued cooperation and support by sharing its experience with reunification, according to the office.
During their first in-person meeting, the two leaders agreed to continue discussions through reciprocal visits next year.
