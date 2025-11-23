Lee holds separate talks with India's Modi, Brazil's Lula on sidelines of G20 summit

President Lee Jae Myung held back-to-back talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Johannesburg to discuss bilateral cooperation, the presidential office said on Sunday.During his meeting with Modi on Saturday, Lee expressed his desire to enhance cooperation in the areas of economy, culture and security, as well as people-to-people exchanges.Modi praised Korea's small-group cooperative framework in future-oriented sectors such as shipbuilding while also expressing hope to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the defense industry.“The two leaders agreed on the need to boost bilateral cooperation in various areas, such as artificial intelligence and the defense industry, and to push for working-level consultations,” the office said in a release.During the talks, Modi invited Lee to India, and Lee expressed hope to take him up on his offer in the future and further promote bilateral ties.Lee met with Lula separately. Similar to his talks with Modi, Lee and Lula explored ways to improve cooperation between the two governments in terms of economy, culture and security, as well as between their private sectors.They also exchanged views on economic policy, income redistribution and democracy, and they extended invitations to visit each other's country, the office said.On the margins of the G20 summit, Lee held separate summits with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Saturday.Yonhap