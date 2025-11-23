Lee voices hope to elevate ties with France to strategic partnership during talks with Macron

President Lee Jae Myung expressed his hope to elevate the bilateral relationship with France to a "strategic partnership" and deepen cooperation in culture, security, technologies and other fields, as he held a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in South Africa on Saturday.Their meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg followed their encounter at the Group of 7 summit in Canada in June, as the two nations prepare to celebrate next year the 140th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations."I hope to upgrade the two countries' bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership and bolster cooperation across various fields, including culture, the economy, security and cutting-edge technologies," he said.Lee expressed his appreciation for France's deployment of troops to support South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, noting that the French Revolution had a significant impact on the development of South Korea's democracy.Macron said that France hopes to expand cooperation in a wide range of areas, including security and emerging technologies, such as quantum, AI, space, and nuclear and renewable energy.He also thanked South Korea for its "clear commitment" on Ukraine-related issues and other matters important to France.Lee expressed South Korea's desire to pursue "mutually complementary" cooperation with France in the defense industry and to expand collaboration in AI, space and culture, the presidential office said in a release.Lee also voiced hope for closer cooperation with the European country as he and Macron discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and regional issues.During the talks, Lee invited Macron to visit South Korea next year to mark the 140th anniversary of the bilateral relationship. In turn, Macron said that it would be "a great opportunity to prepare the visit," adding that he was "excited" about traveling to South Korea.Yonhap