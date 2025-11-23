 Mikta leaders reaffirm commitment to multilateralism, cooperation on global challenges
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Mikta leaders reaffirm commitment to multilateralism, cooperation on global challenges

Published: 23 Nov. 2025, 12:59
Representatives of a grouping of five middle-power nations Mexico, Indonesia, Korea, Turkey and Australia pose for a photo on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa on Nov. 22. From left: Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Mexican Finance Minister Edgar Amador Zamora. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Representatives of a grouping of five middle-power nations Mexico, Indonesia, Korea, Turkey and Australia pose for a photo on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa on Nov. 22. From left: Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Mexican Finance Minister Edgar Amador Zamora. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung and the leaders of Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation to cope with supply chain complexities, geopolitical tensions and other shared challenges as they met on the margins of the Group of 20 summit in South Africa on Saturday.
 
The leaders issued a joint statement, underscoring their shared resolve to enhance multilateral cooperation, after the meeting of Mikta, a grouping named after the initials of the five countries, in Johannesburg.
 

Related Article

 
The meeting was attended by Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Mexican Finance Minister Edgar Abram Amador Zamora, Korea's presidential office said in a release.
  
"The leaders shared deep concern over the complex multifaceted challenges confronting the international community, such as continued geopolitical tensions, global economic uncertainties, supply chain complexities, poverty and inequality, multiple environmental crises, including the climate crisis, and accelerating digital transformation," the statement read.
 
"Amid this reality, leaders reaffirmed Mikta's shared commitment to promoting multilateralism and international cooperation, democracy, and upholding international law," it said.
 
The leaders also agreed to advance their "bridging role" in addressing pressing global challenges and reinforce their constructive role in shaping "a safer, more just, equitable and sustainable international order," it said.
 
In the statement, they expressed support for Korea's initiatives in peacebuilding, youth engagement and accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a U.N. effort to address global challenges, including climate change.
 
Launched in 2013 under Korea's initiative, Mikta has served as a cross-regional consultative platform for discussing cooperation to address global challenges and advance multilateralism.

Yonhap
tags Mikta Lee Jae Myung Mexico South Africa G20 Indonesia Turkey Australia

More in Diplomacy

Number of Koreans aboard 1945 sunken Japanese ship likely to be unveiled by year-end

Mikta leaders reaffirm commitment to multilateralism, cooperation on global challenges

First lady shares traditional Korean food recipe with chefs, students in South Africa

Lee voices hope to elevate ties with France to strategic partnership during talks with Macron

Lee asks Chancellor Merz to share Germany's reunification experience, steers clear of commenting on China

Related Stories

Lee set to head for G20 in Johannesburg after wrapping up state visit to Egypt

Yoon and global leaders call for UN charter adherence as North Korea backs Russia

Korean, Australian leaders discuss partnership, regional security on sidelines of G7

Lee set to depart for G20 summit, part of 4-nation swing to Middle East, Africa

Nigerian drug cartel busted for smuggling methamphetamine into Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)