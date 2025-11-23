Mikta leaders reaffirm commitment to multilateralism, cooperation on global challenges

President Lee Jae Myung and the leaders of Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation to cope with supply chain complexities, geopolitical tensions and other shared challenges as they met on the margins of the Group of 20 summit in South Africa on Saturday.The leaders issued a joint statement, underscoring their shared resolve to enhance multilateral cooperation, after the meeting of Mikta, a grouping named after the initials of the five countries, in Johannesburg.The meeting was attended by Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Mexican Finance Minister Edgar Abram Amador Zamora, Korea's presidential office said in a release."The leaders shared deep concern over the complex multifaceted challenges confronting the international community, such as continued geopolitical tensions, global economic uncertainties, supply chain complexities, poverty and inequality, multiple environmental crises, including the climate crisis, and accelerating digital transformation," the statement read."Amid this reality, leaders reaffirmed Mikta's shared commitment to promoting multilateralism and international cooperation, democracy, and upholding international law," it said.The leaders also agreed to advance their "bridging role" in addressing pressing global challenges and reinforce their constructive role in shaping "a safer, more just, equitable and sustainable international order," it said.In the statement, they expressed support for Korea's initiatives in peacebuilding, youth engagement and accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a U.N. effort to address global challenges, including climate change.Launched in 2013 under Korea's initiative, Mikta has served as a cross-regional consultative platform for discussing cooperation to address global challenges and advance multilateralism.Yonhap