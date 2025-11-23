 Minor Rebuilding Korea Party elects ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as leader
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Minor Rebuilding Korea Party elects ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as leader

Published: 23 Nov. 2025, 19:33
Cho Kuk, interim leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, gives a speech during the party's national convention in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on Nov. 23. [YONHAP]

Cho Kuk, interim leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, gives a speech during the party's national convention in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on Nov. 23. [YONHAP]

 
The minor Rebuilding Korea Party on Sunday elected former Justice Minister Cho Kuk as its leader with 98.6 percent approval.
 
Cho was the only candidate in the election held during a national convention in Cheongju, 137 kilometers south of Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
In a speech, he pledged to chart a new path not taken by either major political party, "with only the people's will as the compass."
 
"We are embarking in earnest on a voyage to political reform, people's livelihood reform, economic reform, social reform and human rights reform," he said.
 
Cho, who founded and previously led the minor party, returned to politics after receiving a special presidential pardon in August while serving a two-year prison term for academic fraud involving his children and unlawful interference with a government inspection.
 
From September, he led the party's interim leadership committee to steer it out of turmoil sparked by a sexual misconduct scandal.

Yonhap
tags Cho Kuk

More in Politics

Minor Rebuilding Korea Party elects ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as leader

Korea confirmed as host of 2028 G20 summit as Lee calls for 'predictable' trading order

Rep. Na keeps her Assembly seat after court fines her, other conservatives for 2019 fracas

Trump's chip tariff plan likely postponed: Report

Court allows partial broadcast of former first lady's trial for first time

Related Stories

Listen to the people

Never-ending justification

Ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk says he respects his children's decision

Legislative tyranny continues

A land of injustice
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)