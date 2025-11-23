Minor Rebuilding Korea Party elects ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as leader

The minor Rebuilding Korea Party on Sunday elected former Justice Minister Cho Kuk as its leader with 98.6 percent approval.Cho was the only candidate in the election held during a national convention in Cheongju, 137 kilometers south of Seoul.In a speech, he pledged to chart a new path not taken by either major political party, "with only the people's will as the compass.""We are embarking in earnest on a voyage to political reform, people's livelihood reform, economic reform, social reform and human rights reform," he said.Cho, who founded and previously led the minor party, returned to politics after receiving a special presidential pardon in August while serving a two-year prison term for academic fraud involving his children and unlawful interference with a government inspection.From September, he led the party's interim leadership committee to steer it out of turmoil sparked by a sexual misconduct scandal.Yonhap