Arrest warrants issued for sailors involved in ferry grounding

Arrest warrants were issued on Saturday for the first mate and helmsman suspected of grounding a ferry off the southwestern coast earlier this week, the Coast Guard said.The two crewmen, both in their 40s, were detained by the Coast Guard on Thursday on suspicion of grounding the 26,546-ton Queen Jenuvia II — carrying 246 passengers and 21 crew members — by not properly steering while on duty.Following a court hearing, the Mokpo branch of the Gwangju District Court approved the warrants on the grounds that the suspects could potentially destroy evidence or flee, according to the Mokpo Coast Guard in charge of the investigation.Upon arriving for the hearing, the first mate told reporters that he was "very sorry for causing harm to the passengers."He added that he is "especially sorry" to the pregnant woman who was among the 30 injured passengers and had to undergo treatment at a hospital.Addressing suspicions that he was on his phone at the time of the accident, the first mate said that he briefly checked Naver, an internet portal site, but was manually controlling the ferry during course changes.The helmsman who is of Indonesian nationality, did not comment on questions from reporters.The Coast Guard plans to request an arrest warrant for the ship's captain — accused of staying outside the wheelhouse at the time of the accident — on charges of violating the Seafarers Act.The ferry was en route to the port city of Mokpo from Jeju Island. None of the passengers were seriously injured, but some were taken to hospitals due to experiencing mild pains or nervous breakdowns.