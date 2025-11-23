More in Social Affairs

'I will live and remember you': Those who lost loved ones to suicide reflect on grief and healing

One dead after fire at cardboard factory in Gyeonggi

Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong apologizes for publicly dismissing man owed $82,000 by his father

Ex-member of rock band Boohwal referred to prosecutors for involvement in investment scam worth over $136M

Using cheaper, faster demolition method for Ulsan power plant may have led to collapse, experts say in relation to 2016 British disaster