One dead after fire at cardboard factory in Gyeonggi
Published: 23 Nov. 2025, 14:57
A fire at a corrugated cardboard factory in Anseong, Gyeonggi, left one worker dead on Sunday.
According to the Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters, the blaze broke out at 11:34 a.m. at a factory in Wongok-myeon, Anseong.
Authorities issued a Level 1 response at 11:50 a.m. and dispatched 36 vehicles and 108 firefighters to contain the fire. Level 1 is the lowest of the three emergency response levels, mobilizing 31 to 50 fire vehicles from three to seven fire stations. At 11:52 a.m., the Anseong city government sent out an emergency alert recommending that people in the area evacuate due to concerns that the fire could spread to neighboring forested areas. Fifteen people residing in a nearby factory dormitory evacuated safely.
The flames were largely brought under control by 1:17 p.m.
A worker in their 60s was found dead on the second floor of the building by firefighters during their search after the initial flames were subdued. Two other people managed to escape on their own.
Fire authorities plan to investigate the cause of the blaze.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
