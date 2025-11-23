 Wildfire in Yangyang completely extinguished
Wildfire in Yangyang completely extinguished

Published: 23 Nov. 2025, 12:38
Firefighters conduct a nighttime operation to contain a wildfire in Yangyang County, Gangwon on Nov. 23. [NEWS1]

A wildfire in the eastern county of Yangyang was completely extinguished Sunday, some 16 hours after it began, firefighting officials said.
 
The fire broke out on a hill across from a vacation lodge in Seolim, Yangyang County, Gangwon at 6:16 p.m. Saturday.
 

Immediately after sunrise, 26 helicopters were sent to the site in succession to put out the blaze, according to firefighting and forestry authorities.
 
At 10:20 a.m., all the main bodies of fire were extinguished after they burned 22.5 hectares of forest.
 
More than 100 pieces of equipment and 326 personnel had been deployed to battle the fire on the ground.
 
No casualties have been reported.

Yonhap
Wildfire Yangyang Gangwon

